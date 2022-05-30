With LSU playing just over 160 miles from home in the Hattiesburg Regional, fans from all over the state will look to make the trip.
"Saddle up, let's go, they better be on the tickets already," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "I'm sure they will be hard to come by. We want them in there and want them loud and proud as they always are."
Those tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-844-TICK, visiting SouthernMissTickets.com, or purchasing in person a tthe Pat Ferlise Center on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Chairback seats are $115, while all-session general admission passes and wheelchair seating will be $90. All-session general admission tickets for students from all four schools will be $45.