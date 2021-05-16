It was a perfect day for a college baseball game Sunday. Temperatures in the low 80s, low humidity and little threat of rain, so no danger of an NCAA golf rep running into Alex Box Stadium claiming the conditions were playable but not at a championship level.
Instead of rain, the air was filled with the smell of French fries, sunscreen … and anxiety.
There will be no NCAA baseball regional at The Box again this season. The Tigers’ record (32-19) is too pedestrian for that. The NCAA released its list of 20 predetermined potential regional host sites Friday and not surprisingly, LSU was not on it.
But hosting a regional wasn’t the goal for the Tigers entering this weekend. The goal was just make it to the SEC and NCAA tournaments, two destinations that for decades now have seemed like LSU’s birthright.
Well, they aren’t. Not in 2021. This time around, the Tigers have had to earn their bids like a lot of other less regal baseball programs.
It was with that knowledge stamped in their minds that the Tigers went into Sunday’s game with Alabama. The series-ending game. The oh-so-crucial game.
The first dates produced a pair of one-run decisions for either side. LSU won 2-1 Friday when Bama hit the ball all over the yard except when it had runners in scoring position. LSU lost 6-5 Saturday when a last-gasp rally in the bottom of the ninth fell just short.
That set up a game Sunday that was overtopping the levees with importance for the Tigers and their NCAA tournament hopes. Lose this one to drop to 10-17 in Southeastern Conference play, and LSU probably needs a sweep at Texas A&M next weekend — or of course the SEC tournament’s automatic bid — to earn a berth.
For that reason, Sunday’s game had the familiar texture of an actual NCAA elimination game. Not win or go home, but win or see your chances reduced to something approaching absolute zero.
LSU coach Paul Mainieri, not a man prone to gliding through life without a care anyway, spent a fretful Saturday night thinking about the game and Alabama’s starting pitcher. The Crimson Tide was going with Connor Prielipp, a left-hander who’d thrown only six innings because of injury this season but with mid-90s gas at his disposal. Visions of Sandy Koufax danced in Mainieri’s head, and not in a good way.
But there was also something that told him his players would rebound after Saturday’s painful defeat. The Tigers certainly have had practice doing that.
“The kids always seem to respond,” Mainieri said, “to put it behind them and play a great game.
“This was as solid an all-around game as we’ve played all year.”
LSU came out swinging hot sticks, launching three home runs in the first three innings: a two-run blast by Cade Doughty in the first, a solo shot in the second by Drew Bianco and the first home run of the year by Giovanni DiGiacomo in the third, a three-run bomb to put the Tigers up 8-2 and on track for a 13-5 win.
“I think we knew it would be a big win for us,” said DiGiacomo, who belted another home run in the eighth. “We had to hit for sure. We were just a little dull the last two games (offensively). But everyone behind and in front of me stayed hot, stayed on the fence (in the dugout) and kept the mojo going the entire game.”
Give credit as well to senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard. His curveball was sharpened to a fine point, striking out seven to push his record to 5-0. Another clutch SEC start from the resilient senior in the post-Jaden Hill era.
“I knew I had to set the tone and make sure I had some real quick innings and kept up the energy,” said Hilliard, a Central High graduate. “I think that transferred real well.”
Now after Tuesday’s regular-season home finale against Northwestern State, the Tigers have to transfer that energy on the road in the regular season wrap up series at Texas A&M.
At this point, it appears LSU’s NCAA magic number is two. Two more SEC wins (a couple more in the SEC tournament wouldn’t hurt) and LSU will have raised its chances of making the NCAA tournament from “iffy” to "likely." A lofty RPI, No. 18 after the win according to WarrenNolan.com, and just a little help could do the trick, says D1Baseball.com writer Kendall Rogers.
“I think 13 wins could get LSU in the (NCAA) tournament field unless there are a bunch of upsets in conference tourneys,” Rogers tweeted after the game.
It’s no guarantee. And it certainly isn’t what LSU is used to. But at least the Tigers have put themselves in position. Something that was far from certain entering an anxiety-filled Sunday afternoon.