The medals just keep coming for Vernon Norwood.
The former LSU star claimed the eighth medal of his professional track career late Friday when the U.S. took the bronze medal in the mixed 4x400-meter relay at the world championships.
Norwood ran the third leg on the relay team comprised of two men and two women that clocked a time of 3 minutes, 10.16 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The foursome of Elija Godwin, Allyson Felix, Norwood and Kennedy Simon had the lead with 30 meters to go before the Dominican Republic (3:09.82) and The Netherlands (3:09.90) came on strong late.
Norwood and the U.S. also settled for bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
Earlier Friday, Godwin, Simon, Norwood and Wadeline Jonathas posted the fastest time in the heats. Their time of 3:11.75 was nearly a second better than the Netherlands (3:13.63).
The 30-year-old Norwood is a veteran of seven U.S. teams that have competed in the Olympics and world championships since 2015.
A graduate of Morgan City High School, Norwood now owns five golds, one silver and two bronze medals. He collected a gold (men's 4x400 relay) and bronze (mixed 4x400) at the Tokyo Olympics.
Norwood also will be in the men's 4x400-meter relay pool that will take the track next weekend when the worlds come to a close.
Early Friday, JuVaughn Harrison made it through the qualification round in the men's high jump and earned a spot in Monday night's final.
Harrison, the seventh-place finisher at the 2020 Olympics, was among 11 men who cleared 7 feet, 5¾ inches. He was officially seventh based on more misses, but that did not matter as he safely advanced.
Two-time NCAA pole vault champion Lisa Gunnarsson failed to advance out of the qualification round Friday night. Gunnarsson, who was representing Sweden, finished in a tie for 16th at 14-3¼.
Fifteen athletes were taken to Sunday's final, but Gunnarsson and eight others didn't make it based on more misses among the competitors who cleared 14-3¼.