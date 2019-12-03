cfp.trophy.jpg

The CFP national championship trophy

 College Football Playoff

The fight for the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings extends another week with both No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 LSU moving to 12-0 with wins in the regular season finale.

The Tigers sit atop the coaches and AP polls but LSU fans will find out Tuesday night if they can usurp the Buckeyes after losing their top ranking last week.

Ohio State is expected to remain No. 1 after easily handling rival Michigan, a top 25 team, while LSU blew out an unranked Texas A&M team.

How to watch:

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN's website and the ESPN App

This is the penultimate release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The final unveiling, including which teams will play in the semifinals, will be broadcast by ESPN at 11 a.m. Sunday.

You can follow live here as the rankings are released tonight.

Can't see module below? Click here.

SEE MORE LSU FOOTBALL COVERAGE BELOW

View comments