UNO canceled Saturday's women’s basketball game at LSU for what the school called "health and safety protocols" within the UNO program, according to news releases from both schools.
The game will not be rescheduled and will not impact either team’s record.
This is the third of four games UNO will have been forced to cancel because of health and safety protocols.
Fans who bought single-game tickets or the pregame appetizers for Saturday’s game will be refunded, according to an LSU release.
UNO had already canceled previous road games at Auburn and Jacksonville State. In addition to the LSU game, UNO also canceled a game scheduled for Monday at Alcorn State.