Talking with LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey for five seconds is all that's needed to understand she takes no basketball games lightly, but after 38 years as a coach she knows there are times for a team to take its foot off of the gas.
This weekend is one of those times. With a top-four seed and home-court advantage for the NCAA tournament’s first two rounds virtually locked up, the Tigers cruised into preparation for Friday’s SEC Tournament quarterfinal game against Kentucky at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The 6 p.m. game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
“Wednesday (was a) light practice to get back on the court,” Mulkey said prior to her team’s departure for Nashville later that day. “Walk around Nashville a little bit. Lighthearted, but of course we want to win; when you tie those shoes up you want to win.”
LSU (25-4) closed the regular season with an eight-game winning streak and shot up to a projected No. 2 seed by the NCAA selection committee in its third and final bracket reveal before Selection Sunday. The Tigers' 13-3 Southeastern Conference mark was second only to No. 1 ranked South Carolina’s 15-1.
In Mulkey’s mind, the heavy lifting has been done. She’s weighing whether or not to play second-leading scorer Alexis Morris, who has been out with an MCL sprain, and sounds like she’s leaning toward keeping her out. Morris’ status was termed “day to day” by Mulkey.
“If you are on the bubble, conference tournaments mean a great deal,” Mulkey said. “Regular season in conference is the most important part of your season. Anybody can get on a roll and become Cinderella.
"I have to trust and believe your seeding is pretty much, if you are a top team, set in stone (after the regular season). If you would lose the first game, how would that knock you out of what you’ve done for the regular season? If South Carolina were to lose their first game, would that knock them out of the No. 1 overall seed? I sure hope not.”
LSU likely would drop no lower than a No. 3 seed regardless of what happens. It has spent the season building a resume few expected.
“Nobody expected us to be where we are today,” All-SEC guard Khayla Pointer said. “We always knew we had a chance to be pretty good. When you put that ... chemistry and that love, look at everything we’ve been able to accomplish.
“We’re not going to approach it any differently. Obviously, we want to win but we have more games to be played. (We’ll) go to Nashville, get prepared and lock in Thursday night for Friday and take this game as any other game.”
Kentucky (16-11, 8-8), which has won seven games in a row, vanquished Mississippi State 83-67 on Thursday night to set up a showdown with LSU.
Rhyne Howard is still the team’s best player with a 20.4 scoring average, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the regular season. She is also the team’s most dangerous 3-point shooter, hitting 58 of 157 for 36.9%. She's no slouch defensively, either, with 67 steals and 34 blocked shots.
Howard had a double-double in LSU’s 78-69 victory Jan. 30 over Kentucky with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Dre’una Edwards, who averages 17 points and a team-best 7.9 rebounds, had 10 against LSU. She averaged 23.2 points per game during the Wildcats’ six-game win streak to close the regular season.
Charlie Crème has Kentucky as an 11 seed in the NCAA tournament.
“All their players are healthy and suspensions lifted,” Mulkey said. “They’re playing well. Rhyne Howard was preseason player of the year pick and made All-SEC. They’re good.
"COVID affected them, too, but it seems they have everybody back.”