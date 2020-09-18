An amended contract for LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark is on the agenda when the LSU Board of Supervisors meets Monday by video teleconference.

Clark is set to receive a $70,000 raise from $210,000 to $280,000 and an additional year on his contract to take him through June 2025.

Clark took the sole possession of the head coaching position in August after longtime coach D-D Breaux retired. Breaux was the longest-tenured coach in Southeastern Conference history with 43 seasons on the job, serving as co-head coach with Clark for the 2020 season.

Breaux received a raise to $405,000 per year in 2018.

Clark earlier filled Breaux’s vacancy on the staff by bringing back former Tiger Ashleigh Gnat. An NCAA champion and 17-time All-American from 2014-17, Gnat served as an assistant this past season at Penn State.