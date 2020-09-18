lsugymnastics.032219 HS 3658.JPG
An amended contract for LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark is on the agenda when the LSU Board of Supervisors meets Monday by video teleconference.

Clark is set to receive a $70,000 raise from $210,000 to $280,000 and an additional year on his contract to take him through June 2025.

Clark took the sole possession of the head coaching position in August after longtime coach D-D Breaux retired. Breaux was the longest-tenured coach in Southeastern Conference history with 43 seasons on the job, serving as co-head coach with Clark for the 2020 season.

Breaux received a raise to $405,000 per year in 2018.

Clark earlier filled Breaux’s vacancy on the staff by bringing back former Tiger Ashleigh Gnat. An NCAA champion and 17-time All-American from 2014-17, Gnat served as an assistant this past season at Penn State.

