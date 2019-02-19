When the LSU men’s basketball team reached the 20-win plateau for the first time in four seasons with a road upset of fourth-ranked Kentucky last Tuesday night, you knew what was about to come.
The impressive roll that No. 13 LSU is currently on, with 14 wins in its past 15 games after getting past Georgia on Saturday, is evoking memories of the 2006 Tigers' run to the Final Four.
That’s not to say Will Wade’s team is going to wind up in the Final Four, but at least two men who have front-row seats to what’s happening now — John Brady and Tasmin Mitchell — remember how their 2006 team carved an unlikely path to the national semifinals.
Those Tigers did it with athleticism and intangibles like trust and togetherness, traits LSU (21-4, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) has exhibited in earning a share of the SEC lead going into Wednesday’s 6 p.m. matchup against Florida (14-11, 6-6) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Mitchell, a star freshman on the 2006 team, is Wade’s director of student-athlete development; Brady, who recruited Mitchell and coached him for three seasons, is now an analyst for the LSU Radio Network.
“Both teams are unique in their own way,” said Mitchell, a key part of an all-Louisiana starting lineup in 2006. “That team had so much camaraderie because we had played together and were so familiar with each other. This year’s team had a lot of new guys and it took a minute to jell, so that makes them very different.
“The thing we have in common is both of us compete all the time. Both of us were underrated, but we eventually earned the respect we deserved.”
The 2006 team, which was seeded fourth in its NCAA regional, earned its respect by knocking off top-seeded Duke and No. 2 seed Texas in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.
Those Tigers spent just seven weeks in the Associated Press poll all season and never got higher than 18th.
The current LSU team, which has appeared in the AP Top 25 eight times, jumped six spots this week to 13th and is 15th in the coaches’ poll.
While Mitchell and Brady were reluctant to compare players, Brady couldn’t help but note the abundance of athleticism on both teams.
Glen Davis, Tyrus Thomas and Mitchell were his enforcers down low, much like Naz Reid, Kavell Bigby-Williams and Emmitt Williams are for Wade.
Darrel Mitchell and Temple controlled the perimeter back then; Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart are the current backcourt stars.
“Our team was exciting, but this year’s team is a little more exciting to watch,” Brady said. “The fans love to watch offense as opposed to defense. Will’s team is exciting because of all the ways they’re able to score the ball. … They have flexibility there that we didn’t have.
“Winning is really what makes it fun,” he added. “These two teams are different in some ways, but what makes it fun is winning. This LSU team is winning and our '06 team was winning.”
The 2006 team finished 27-9 after falling to UCLA in the Final Four. The 27 victories are tied for third-most in program history.
LSU started slowly that season, going 8-5 in nonconference play. But the Tigers got hot and won their first seven SEC games, then sandwiched two losses around another win before winning their final six to finish 14-2 in the league.
Brady pointed out that seven of those 14 league wins came by six points or fewer in going 6-2 away from the PMAC.
This year’s team has six conference wins of six points or fewer — including its past four. The Tigers are also 7-0 on the road with three coming in overtime.
“That’s really significant because a successful season comes back to your ability win close games in league play,” Brady said. “We had that … this year’s team has that. The ability to win close games can make an average season, even a really average season, into a special or significant season.”
Another similarity, Brady said, is in how the players from 2006 and this year get along with each other.
“They have trust in each other and believe in each other,” he said. “There’s no jealousy or animosity, or anything else like that. That’s a tribute to coach Wade and the way he’s brought his team along.”
Mitchell agreed with his former coach.
“We started believing in ourselves before anybody else did,” Mitchell said. “This team has that, too. … I see these guys coming together in front of my eyes.”
The basics
WHAT: Florida at No. 13 LSU
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: ESPN2
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN)
Briefly
• LSU averages 82.9 points per game, which is second in the SEC behind Tennessee's 84.8 average, while Florida's defense leads the league in allowing just 63.1 a game.
• The Tigers continue to lead the SEC in steals with 9.6 a game. Will Wade's team has had at least 10 steals in 13 of 25 games — including five of 12 conference games.
• Will Wade has won 74.0 percent of the 100 conference games his teams have played in his six-year career. He is 19-11 in the SEC in his second season at LSU.
Probable lineups
Florida (14-11, 6-6 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Andrew Nembhard 6-5 Fr. 7.9 5.3*
G KeVaughn Allen 6-2 Sr. 12.6 2.4*
G Noah Locke 6-3 Fr. 10.8 2.4
F Keyontae Johnson 6-9 Fr. 7.4 6.0
C Kevarrius Hayes 6-9 Sr. 7.0 6.0
Key reserves
G Jalen Hudson 6-6 Sr. 6.8 2.4
G Deaundrae Ballard 6-5 So. 5.4 1.9
F Dontay Bassett 6-9 So. 3.0 2.3
* assists
LSU (21-4, 11-1 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.9 6.0*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.0 3.0
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 7.0 3.6
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.8 6.3
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.7 6.0
Key reserves
G Javonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 10.4 2.3*
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 7.9 5.6
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 5.2 4.1
* assists