For much of the last month, LSU’s football coaches have been on the road recruiting. They went to local high schools like Woodlawn and Isidore Newman. They visited north Louisiana. They flew to Texas and Utah and crossed the country, trying to work on their upcoming recruiting classes.

This time of year might not seem like an active one on the college football calendar with no games or practices, but it’s vital to recruiting. Coaches can evaluate prospects through the end of May. Then they’ll hold camps and host visits during the summer.

LSU has six camps in June, and 21 recruits are currently scheduled for official visits as the staff forms the 2023 class. The list includes five-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne, five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown, four-star athlete Jaxon Howard, four-star cornerback Christian Gray and four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod.

“We're going to have a number of visits coming up,” head coach Brian Kelly said last week, “so these next couple of months will be really big for us.”

Though Kelly quickly injected LSU’s roster with transfers when he arrived, he wants to build the program through traditional recruiting classes. He prefers to develop high school players and use the transfer portal for short-term needs, making his first full cycle pivotal as he recruits in the Southeastern Conference for the first time.

So far, LSU has six players verbally committed in the 2023 class. They’re all four-star recruits, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and four of them are top 150 prospects. The group ranks No. 12 in the country, but LSU’s class will ultimately be determined by what happens over the next few months.

The size of the class is flexible. After the NCAA removed 25-player signing limits for the next two years, LSU can add as many recruits as it wants as long as the team doesn’t have more than 85 scholarship players, which should help Kelly restock the roster.

“We'll be able to catch up,” Kelly said.

As for targets, LSU's competing for several high-profile quarterbacks. First on every school’s list is No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning, the phenom from New Orleans. He told On3Sports earlier this month he would visit LSU, but it seems the staff has to catch up to Georgia and Texas.

Even if Manning leaves the state, LSU has a chance with five-stars Dante Moore and Jaden Rashada. Moore has visited twice, including an official during the spring game when he met Joe Burrow and other former LSU players. Rashada, who will announce his decision June 18, put LSU in his final seven schools.

One of the biggest priorities is the offensive line, the foundation of LSU’s scheme. The staff has looked at Neville High tackle Zalance Heard, a former teammate of five-star freshman Will Campbell, and St. Augustine three-star Tyree Adams from within Louisiana.

Without a strong crop of in-state offensive linemen this year, offensive line coach Brad Davis will have to look elsewhere. He may have a shot at five-star Samson Okunlola, four-star Chase Bisontis and four-star TJ Shanahan. Four-star linemen Wilkin Formby, Cayden Green and Kelton Smith are also set for official visits.

While LSU has targeted recruits around the country — the majority of the verbal commitments so far came from other states — Louisiana will form the base of the class. Four-star Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein committed to Alabama despite a recent push, but LSU can still land some of the top players in the state.

Four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis recently visited, and Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has an official visit planned in June. Then there’s top 50 prospects in safety Derek Williams and linebacker Jaiden Ausberry. LSU also has a shot at four-star cornerbacks Jordan Matthews and Curley Reed as it rebuilds the secondary.

LSU will go after all of them, and the 2023 class will take shape in the months ahead.

“We know all of the recruits that are in this state very well,” Kelly said. “I think we've got good momentum. I think the vibe in terms of what you'll see going on at LSU and LSU football has been well received. This month is going to be really big.”