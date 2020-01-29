Three years ago, Amanda Doyle started at first base as a freshman surrounded by All-American pitchers Carley Hoover and Allie Walljasper, All-American catcher Sahvanna Jaquish and solid starters in Shemiah Sanchez, Amber Serrett and Constance Quinn.
Now in her senior season, Doyle, who was once the youngest player in the infield when she started 60 games her freshman year, will start at third base as the only infielder with consistent starting experience at the collegiate level.
LSU coach Beth Torina originally recruited Doyle to play on the left side of the infield, but was ultimately a better fit at first base due to “personnel reasons” during her first three seasons. Torina affirms that Doyle is comfortable at the position, since she has probably played more there in her life than at first.
“I think that it is a good move for us and we’re lucky to have team players like Amanda Doyle that’s willing to make that change her senior year after being in one place for three years,” Torina said. “We’re lucky to have young women who will do that for LSU.”
Doyle said that Torina told her that she would be making the transition back to third base at the end of last season. Over the summer, she started practicing there on her own and jumped into the position during fall practice.
For Doyle, it’s all about relearning the position after three years away from it.
“It was an adjustment for sure,” Doyle said. “It’s different at an SEC level, but I jumped back in it. For a semester it was kind of getting used to the ropes and getting in the swing of things. Now it’s like me leading the infield because we are so young and I have to take that step of leading us and being that solid rock at third base.”
That’s likely to be the biggest difference as Doyle’s leads an inexperienced infield. Every game Doyle has started for the Tigers has included at least three more experienced infielders along side her.
With Doyle moving to third base, first base will be manned by either sophomore Georgia Clark or freshman Raeleen Gutierrez. Shortstop and second base will be filled with freshman Taylor Pleasants and sophomore Taylor Tidwell respectively.
“Just looking around you can definitely see that it’s a young infield like if you just pay attention,” Doyle said. “Obviously they’re very talented but the experience isn’t a ton. I’m the one with the most experience so I have to take that to the team and give them as much experience as I can.”
Though none of the underclassmen have started for LSU, they have all played in big games during their softball careers.
Pleasants is one of LSU’s most highly touted recruits in recent memory, having spent last summer playing for the Team USA Junior National team, while the other three have been All-District and All-State during their high school careers.
While Doyle will be important in leading the LSU infield this season from the opposite side of the diamond, the Tigers’ veteran pitching staff — led by senior Maribeth Gorsuch — will be just as important through the grind of an SEC schedule.
“It’s huge to return the pitching staff when we have a very young infield,” Torina said. “We have a bunch of new looks in the infield. I think the fact that we have this returning experienced pitching staff that has been there and competed at the highest level, I think they will set the tone for us.”
The Tigers are replacing a lot of talent in 2020, but Doyle along with her fellow seniors, are hoping to lead LSU back to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2017.
“Underclassmen outweigh the upperclassmen, so it’s good that you have a senior at every position group — senior in the outfield (Aliyah Andrews), senior on the infield and then a senior on the mound (Maribeth Gorsuch),” Doyle said. “It’s nice to have those senior leadership roles kind of taken care of and have someone for the underclassmen to look up to.”