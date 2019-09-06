NO. 6 LSU at NO. 9 TEXAS
6:30 p.m., ABC
A hot matchup that's big enough to attract ESPN's College GameDay, the implications for the long-awaited border showdown are huge with the winner establishing itself as a playoff contender. A couple of high-flying offenses make this one must-see worthy for ardent fans.
NO. 12 TEXAS A&M at NO. 1 CLEMSON
2:30 p.m., ABC
In just its second game under Jimbo Fisher last season, A&M came tantalizingly close to bumping off Clemson. But a fourth-quarter rally fell short when A&M failed to convert a two-point play and Clemson went on to win the CFP title. Can the Aggies throw a scare into the Tigers again?
CINCINNATI at NO. 5 OHIO STATE
11 a.m., ABC
This intrastate clash at The Horseshoe isn't the most enticing game on Saturday's menu since Ohio State has won 11 straight in the series. Cincinnati is 2-14 all-time against OSU, but the Bearcats went 11-2 a year ago and are becoming more respectable under Luke Fickell.
ARMY at NO. 7 MICHIGAN
11 a.m., Fox
Remember how Army went to Oklahoma last season and almost shocked the then-No. 5 Sooners before falling 28-21 in overtime? The Black Knights haven't lost since — winning 10 games in a row. You can bet Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has sufficiently warned his team.
NO. 25 NEBRASKA at COLORADO
2:30 p.m., Fox
Two old conference rivals meet for the second time since they split from the Big 12 earlier this decade. League foes for more than 60 years, they finally got back together last season with Colorado winning 33-28 as both teams try to resurrect programs that have fallen on hard times.
