The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' game with Mississippi State on Saturday night.

BROOKS KUBENA

LSU 23, Mississippi State 17

State has lost both of the games in which it has rushed for less than 200 yards. LSU gave up more than 200 yards rushing once, in its loss to Florida, which inside linebacker Jacob Phillips missed due to injury. The Tigers have the defensive tools to stop Nick Fitzgerald, including a breakout playmaker at strong safety, Grant Delpit.

SCOTT RABALAIS

LSU 23, Mississippi State 13

The open date must be beckoning a sorely tested LSU team like a desert oasis. One more challenging dune to climb, though. Mississippi State has the defense and running game to win, but if LSU sticks with the winning formula of balanced offense and no turnovers the Tigers will prevail.

SHELDON MICKLES

LSU 24, Mississippi State 17

It would be seriously foolish to think that LSU can't lose to Mississippi State in this spot — just ahead of a much-needed open date. But State won't be a pushover by any stretch of the imagination, thanks to a stout defense that has given up more than 10 points just twice. But LSU's offense has shown great improvement (see: Georgia).

