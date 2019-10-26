Facing an Auburn defense that ranked 12th in the nation in allowing just 94.3 yards rushing a game, it appeared LSU might have to rely on its productive passing attack in the teams' top-10 showdown Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

But when No. 2 LSU needed to pick it up after falling behind 13-10 early in the second half against ninth-ranked Auburn, the running game — specifically diminutive back Clyde Edwards-Helaire — helped save the day in a 23-20 victory.

It wasn’t like Joe Burrow and LSU’s passing game was shut down, but Edwards-Helaire and his offensive mates seemed to be inspired after being turned away on back-to-back drives after Auburn broke a 10-all halftime tie.

Being held to 1 yard on two carries from the Auburn 3 and being stopped a yard shy of the end zone on a fourth-down pass from Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase before Burrow threw an interception on the next series seemed to light a fire under LSU.

Do-it-all Clyde ... #LSU's running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a MONSTER day against Auburn, with a career day in the passing game 🐯💪 pic.twitter.com/M86dyUtmpZ — Tiger on Saturday, Saint on Sunday (@LSUandSAINTS_) October 27, 2019

The next time it got the ball, LSU’s coaches called on Edwards-Helaire to run the ball on four consecutive plays.

After runs of 22, 12, 5 and 6 yards, Edwards-Helaire was dancing in the end zone, and the Tigers had a 16-13 lead with 4:58 to play in the third quarter.

LSU never trailed again after Edwards-Helaire put his head down and needed all of 55 seconds to put his team in the lead.

“I got on the head set, and coach Steve (Ensminger) and coach Joe (Brady) said, ‘Let’s pound it on this drive … see if they can stop it,’” Burrow said afterward.

Auburn’s defense couldn’t.

“The O-line did a great up front,” Burrow added, “and Clyde made a lot of guys miss.”

Edwards-Helaire said LSU, which had just 29 yards on 17 first-half carries, simply needed to make some adjustments at halftime and make the offense go.

Edwards-Helaire, who had 16 yards on five carries in the first half, finished the game with 136 yards on 26 attempts as LSU wound up piling up 187 yards rushing on 46 tries.

It was the most rushing yards against Auburn this season; the previous high was 132 yards by Florida in the Gators’ 24-13 win on Oct. 5.

Edwards-Helaire also had seven receptions out of the backfield for 51 yards, giving him 187 total yards on 33 touches.

“Everybody talks about our passing game opening up the running game,” Burrow said. “But the running game opens up the rest of the offense.”

With his shifty running, Edwards-Helaire was the spark plug.

“We made some halftime adjustments,” he said. “Being able to do what we needed to do in the second half was the thing. Just coming out and scoring after making those adjustments was the biggest thing.”

Getting a career-high 26 carries, six more than he had against Louisiana Tech last season, was certainly a bonus for Edwards-Helaire — especially considering how LSU has been throwing the ball so efficiently this season.

“Being able to get the ball that many time was definitely a surprise,” he said. “With this offense, you have to expect anything.”

