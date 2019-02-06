Three days after committing to LSU, three-star JUCO defensive end Soni Fonua signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to officially join the Tigers.

Fonua, the nation's No. 6 junior college strong-side defensive end, according to 247Sports, announced his commitment Sunday morning in a Twitter post that came at the end of his visit to Baton Rouge.

The addition of Fonua, the Tigers' second signee from the state of Utah, adds to an already impressive haul on the defensive line for LSU.

LSU football 2019 recruiting class: Get to know the new crop of Tigers

+19 
+19 
Soni Fonua
+19 
+19 
Raydarious Jones
+19 
+19 
Cordale Flott
+19 
+19 
Kardell Thomas.jpg
+19 
+19 
TyrionDavis.jpg

Fonua originally attended East High in Salt Lake City, Utah, which is the same high school as early signee Apu Ika (No. 13 overall defensive tackle).

Reporting from Brooks Kubena contributed to this article.

View comments