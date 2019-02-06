Five-star wide receiver George Pickens made waves on national signing day when he withdrew his commitment to Auburn and signed with another university.
It just wasn't LSU.
Pickens signed with Georgia after 18 months verbally committed to Auburn.
Pickens was the second-highest rated unsigned prospect by 247Sports entering the day, and the Hoover, Alabama, receiver is ranked as the 24th best overall prospect in the 2019 class, the No. 4 receiver and top player from the state.
In addition to LSU and Auburn, Pickens was also heavily recruited by Miami and Tennessee.
Ray Parker Position: OT Measurables: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds High School: Ruston Hometown: Ruston 247Sports Position Rank: No. 14 (4-stars) STORY: Ray Parker played tight end for Ruston, but the four-star in state prospect projects as an OT for LSU.
Maurice Hampton
Position: CB
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 205 pounds
High School: Memphis University School
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
247Sports Position Rank: No. 14 (4-stars)
STORY: The rich get richer. LSU, or DBU, signed another elite cornerback with Maurice Hampton sticking to his commitment of more than two years to the Tigers.
Soni Fonua Position: SDE Measurables: 6-foot-4, 264 pounds School: Mesa Community College Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah 247Sports Position Rank: No. 5 (3-stars) STORY: Soni Fonua saved the theatrics and announced his decision to sign with LSU on Sunday instead of national signing day.
Raydarious Jones
Position: DB
Cordale Flott
Position: DB
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165-pounds
High School: Saraland High School
Hometown: Saraland, Alabama
247Sports Position Rank: No. 23 (3-star)
STORY: He was once an Auburn commit before flipping to LSU. A report early Wednesday indicated that Flott would not signed today, but he ultimately signed with LSU.
Kardell Thomas
Position: OG
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 356 pounds
High School: Southern University Lab
Hometown: Baton Rouge
247Sports Position Rank: No. 2 (5-stars)
STORY: Kardell Thomas remained loyal to his commitment to the Tigers, which dates back to summer 2016.
Tyrion Davis
Position: RB
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 230 pounds
High School: Southern University Lab
Hometown: Baton Rouge
247Sports Position Rank: No. 8 (4-stars)
STORY: A hometown product, Tyrion Davis should continue his success at the next level down the road at LSU. His 230-pound frame makes him a bigger, more physical running back.
John Emery Jr.
Position: RB
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 206 pounds
High School: Destrehan
Hometown: Destrehan
247Sports Position Rank: No. 2 (5-stars)
STORY: A longtime Georgia commit, John Emery Jr. flipped to LSU in mid November. He should factor into the Tigers' offense right away.
Peter Parrish
Position: DUAL QB
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 198 pounds
High School: Central
Hometown: Phenix City, Alabama
247Sports Position Rank: No. 13 (4-stars)
STORY: Peter Parrish recently led his team to the Alabama 7A state championship over Thompson, 52-7. Starting at quarterback for Thompson was Alabama commit Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Heisman finalist Tua Tagovailoa.
Marcel Brooks
Position: OLB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
High School: Marcus
Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas
247Sports Position Rank: No. 3 (4-stars)
STORY: A dominant defensive presence, Marcel Brooks held offers from 21 programs. Offering schools included Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M.
Derek Stingley
Position: CB
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 188 pounds
High School: Dunham
Hometown: Baton Rouge
247Sports Position Rank: No. 1 (5-stars)
STORY: Derek Stingley bolsters another elite LSU recruiting class. He should make an impact immediately at DB U.
Apu Ika
Position: DT
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 188 pounds
High School: East
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
247Sports Position Rank: No. 11 (4-stars)
STORY: Apu Ika was a surprise late addition to the 2019 class, choosing to sign with the Tigers over in-state Utah.
Trey Palmer
Position: WR
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 179 pounds
High School: Kentwood
Hometown: Kentwood
247Sports Position Rank: No. 19 (4-stars)
STORY: Trey Palmer visited LSU the weekend before signing day, which seemed to reaffirm his commitment to the Tigers.
Donte Starks
Position: ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds
High School: John Ehret
Hometown: Marrero
247Sports Position Rank: No. 6 (4-stars)
STORY: Donte Starks committed in July and took an official visit to LSU last weekend. He joins a long line of talented Tigers inside linebackers.
Cade York
Position: K
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
High School: Prosper
Hometown: Prosper, Texas
247Sports Position Rank: No. 6 (3-stars)
STORY: Cade York has big shoes to fill replacing Groza finalist Cole Tracy.
Charles Turner
Position: C
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds
High School: IMG Academy
Hometown: Bradenton, Floida
247Sports Position Rank: No. 6 (3-stars)
STORY: Charles Turner, a Canton, Ohio, native, played two years at high school powerhouse IMG Academy, going 16-1 in that time. He will play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5, 2019.
Kendall McCallum
Position: ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
High School: Oxford
Hometown: Oxford, Alabama
247Sports Position Rank: No. 32 (3-stars)
STORY:
AL.com reported Kendall McCallum missed four games due to a health scare that was first diagnosed as a heart problem. It was eventually determined to be asthma. McCallum adds to a strong defensive group in the 2019 class.
Anthony Bradford
Position: OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 355 pounds
High School: Muskegon
Hometown: Muskegon, Michigan
247Sports Position Rank: No. 13 (4-stars)
STORY: Anthony Bradford is the sixth-highest rated prospect from Michigan, according to 247Sports. He also held offers from SEC programs Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
T.K. McClendon
Position: TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 247 pounds
Community college: Copiah-Lincoln
Hometown: Wesson, Mississippi
247Sports Position Rank: No. 3 (3-stars)
STORY: T.K. McClendon, from Treulton High in Soperton, Georgia, will have two years of remaining eligibility at LSU.
Quentin Skinner
Position: LS
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 235 pounds
High School: Buford
Hometown: Buford, Georgia
247Sports Position Rank: No. 4 (2-stars)
STORY: Quentin Skinner is the latest Buford, Georgia, longsnapper to play for LSU. Brothers Blake and Reid Ferguson are both from Buford. Blake is LSU's sophomore starting snapper. Reid snapped for the Tigers for four years, ending in 2015.
Thomas Perry
Position: OT
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds
High School: Teurlings Catholic
Hometown: Lafayette
247Sports Position Rank: No. 36 (3-stars)
STORY: Thomas Perry has surprising athleticism and quickness for his large frame.
Joseph Evans
Position: DT
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 305 pounds
High School: Haynesville
Hometown: Haynesville
247Sports Position Rank: No. 45 (3-stars)
STORY: Joseph Evans described LSU as a dream school and committed two days after receiving an offer from head coach Ed Orgeron.
LSU has one wide receiver signee in its 2019 class.
Trey Palmer, a four-star from Kentwood, signed with LSU during the early signing period in December.
The Tigers could still add Amite High's Devonta Lee, the nation's No. 8 athlete, who will be signing at 12:45 p.m.
LSU signed a five-star receiver last recruiting cycle, when Terrace Marshall from Parkway High in Bossier City signed last year.