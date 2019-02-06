9c359548-47e3-11e7-99f8-00163ec2aa77 (copy)
Buy Now

Amid fireworks, the LSU football team runs onto the field for the first half of the LSU Alabama football game Saturday Nov. 5, 2016, in Tiger Stadium.

 Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG

Five-star wide receiver George Pickens made waves on national signing day when he withdrew his commitment to Auburn and signed with another university.

It just wasn't LSU.

Pickens signed with Georgia after 18 months verbally committed to Auburn.

Pickens was the second-highest rated unsigned prospect by 247Sports entering the day, and the Hoover, Alabama, receiver is ranked as the 24th best overall prospect in the 2019 class, the No. 4 receiver and top player from the state.

In addition to LSU and Auburn, Pickens was also heavily recruited by Miami and Tennessee.

LSU football 2019 recruiting class: Get to know the new crop of Tigers

+21 
+21 
Ray Parker
+21 
+21 
Maurice Hampton Jr.
+21 
+21 
Soni Fonua
+21 
+21 
Raydarious Jones
+21 
+21 
Cordale Flott

LSU has one wide receiver signee in its 2019 class.

Trey Palmer, a four-star from Kentwood, signed with LSU during the early signing period in December.

The Tigers could still add Amite High's Devonta Lee, the nation's No. 8 athlete, who will be signing at 12:45 p.m.

LSU signed a five-star receiver last recruiting cycle, when Terrace Marshall from Parkway High in Bossier City signed last year.

View comments