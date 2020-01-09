Clemson is the underdog in the national championship, just like Tigers coach Dabo Swinney likes it.
Scan the sports books and No. 1 LSU (14-0) is consistently a six-point favorite over No. 3 Clemson (14-0). It's also the first time Swinney's Tigers have been an underdog this season.
Scanning Clemson's schedule, and it's not much of a secret why the team has been favored in every game it's played. The Atlantic Coast Conference champions played just one ranked opponent in its league schedule: No. 22 Virginia, which Clemson didn't play until the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 7.
Still, Clemson obliterated all its regular season opponents — save for a close call against North Carolina, a 21-20 win that Clemson pulled off in overtime.
The Tigers from the east have still covered eight straight games against the spread against FBS opponents, and sports bettors still thought highly enough of the program for Clemson to be favored by 2.5 points over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Ohio State was once thought by the playoff committee to be a "more complete team" than LSU. So why, after beating the Buckeyes, is Clemson the underdog now?
LSU is likely getting a point or so for home field advantage, since the game's being played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But the Bayou Bengals are favored because of the way they torched Oklahoma and Georgia by multiple scores in their last two games.
"Everyone watched those games and it's tough not to be impressed with those results," said Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports, a handicapping service. "That is what the public has seen last and anyone who has bet LSU the last couple weeks has been pleased with the result and the super-easy cashes."
So does that mean LSU will also tear right through Clemson, easily covering its six-point line?
Not so fast, Riordan says. Their math models have the line much less than 5.5 points.
"The models also thought the LSU line should be single digits vs Oklahoma," Riordan said. "And we saw how that turned out."