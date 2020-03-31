As always, LSU basketball coach Will Wade is trying to piece together a challenging non-conference schedule that will help his Tigers’ postseason résumé.

That task got a little harder with the loss of an expected non-conference opponent.

Speaking Monday night on the “LSU Sixty” radio show, Wade said Southern California likely will not return the game LSU played against USC last season.

The Trojans beat the Tigers 70-68 on Dec. 21 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“That has not gone the way we planned. That would be the nice way to say it,” a clearly perturbed Wade said. “Probably not this year for sure. Maybe the following year.”

Wade followed up that comment by saying: “The only time people lie more than in recruiting is in scheduling.” He did not give any other details.

According to CBSSports.com basketball insider Jon Rothstein, LSU has scheduled Mercer as part of its 2020-21 non-conference schedule.

The Tigers’ ranked eighth last season in non-conference strength of schedule. Despite the prospect of not playing USC, Wade said he still hoped LSU would be able to have a top-10 non-conference slate.

LSU needs 13 non-conference games to compliment an 18-game Southeastern Conference slate. Aside from Mercer, so far LSU has scheduled the following:

• Big 12/SEC Challenge, opponent and date TBD

• UL-Monroe, Nov. 10

• Louisiana Tech, Nov. 24 in Shreveport

• VCU, Nov. 29

• Holiday Hoopsgiving game, Dec. 12 in Atlanta, opponent TBD

• Syracuse, Dec. 19, Gotham Classic “Showcase Game” at Madison Square Garden in New York

Whether the coronavirus pandemic may impact LSU’s schedule remains to be seen.

Wade also revealed what he told his disappointed players after the SEC and NCAA tournaments were canceled. The Tigers, who finished 21-10, were expected to be a near lock to receive an NCAA bid for the second straight season.

"I told our players, 'If this is the worst thing that happens to you in life, you will have had a good life,'" Wade said.

Wade’s comments came a day before the HBO premier of the documentary “The Scheme” on Tuesday night. The two-hour program, focused on the life of convicted basketball middleman and would-be agent Christian Dawkins, includes FBI wiretaps of phone conversations between Wade and Christian Dawkins discussing recruits.

Transcripts of the wiretaps were first published a year ago, prompting Wade’s suspension from LSU’s final 2018-19 regular-season game against Vanderbilt through the SEC and NCAA tournaments when he declined to talk to LSU officials about the matter. Wade was reinstated last April.