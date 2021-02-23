Pitching and defense took over for the LSU softball team and the timing couldn’t have been better.
The Lady Tigers got twin shutouts from Shelby Wickersham and Ali Kilponen and played errorless defense in a 3-0, 2-0 doubleheader sweep of Central Arkansas at Tiger Park Tuesday.
In the opener, Wickersham worked through four walks and a couple of rough innings for her first shutout of the season and seventh of her career. Kilponen pitched a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks.
LSU (7-3) got RBIs from Taylor Tidwell, Amanda Doyle and Georgia Clark in the first game and Taylor Pleasants hit a two-run homer for all the offense LSU needed in the second. But the pitching and defense made up a for a rough weekend in Alabama where LSU gave up 26 runs and made eight errors while splitting four games.
“As the pitching coach I feel I can take a small breath because that was two really good performances and we needed them,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “We needed them for a lot of reasons, not just to win the game today but for our mentality. The pitching and two errorless games by the defense.
“We showed we could hit all weekend long at Alabama. It’s nice to solidify the pitching and the defense today. If we can play our best game where all three parts show up, we can be a good team.”
Central Arkansas dropped to 3-7 in the doubleheader which was rescheduled from the Tiger Classic on Feb. 14.
Kilponen (1-1) notched her fifth career shutout and allowed only the three baserunners while falling one short of her career high in strikeouts, outdueling the Bears’ Jordan Johnson, who allowed five hits.
“Today I felt completely like myself again,” Kilponen said. I did what I do, stayed calm and worked on throwing a good pitch every pitch, trusting myself, the work I put in, my catcher to help me win pitches and my offense and defense to help me out. I’ve been mixing a lot of pitches, throwing almost everything, trying to make everything work.”
Kilponen struck out the first four batters she faced and struck out the side three times. Pleasants hit her fourth homer to left field to drive in Aliyah Andrews, who reached on an infield single. LSU managed only three more hits the rest of the way.
Wickersham (2-1) had some control problems but matched scoreless innings most of the day with Central Arkansas’ Rio Sanchez. She allowed two runners on in back-to-back innings but got a force out and a strikeout to end the threats.
Ciara Briggs tripled in the second inning — the Lady Tigers only hit until the sixth — and scored on a sacrifice foul fly by Tidwell. LSU got two insurance runs in the sixth on run-scoring singles by Doyle and Clark.
“Today was a good day for the pitching staff,” Wickersham said. “We struggled the past weekend. The defense played behind us and we were making better pitches. I just tried to stay calm, throw my pitches and know my teammates were going to make plays in the field.”