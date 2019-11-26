In the heat of seven overtimes, while LSU and Texas A&M traded touchdowns in the highest-scoring game in FBS history, Tigers offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger got on the headset and asked a desperate question:
Anybody got a two-point play?
LSU's playbook was exhausted on that November night at Kyle Field.
The cross-field motion route that freed Justin Jefferson for a two-point reception was spent. So was Clyde Edwards-Helaire's halfback pass touchdown to fullback Tory Carter.
The four to five two-point plays in LSU's arsenal had all been used. "We ran out of them in that overtime," quarterback Joe Burrow said Monday, reflecting on LSU's 74-72 loss to Texas A&M in the 2018 regular season finale. "And we just started calling normal plays."
LSU's last two attempts were standard quick slants to former wide receiver Dee Anderson. The first was completed. The second was tipped at the line, when Anderson trailed back to catch the pass and got tackled short of the goal line.
Texas A&M won the game on the next possession, converting a two-point pass to end one of the longest football games in NCAA history.
So began a key focus of LSU's offseason playbook overhaul, a time period when Orgeron said coaches scoured NFL film and even studied the "nice little trick plays" in the short-lived Alliance of American Football — a spring league in which Kevin Coyle, an analyst on LSU's staff, was the head coach of the Atlanta Legends.
No one had an answer for Ensminger's question in one of LSU's most gut-wrenching losses in school history, and because of that loss, Orgeron said he's dedicated an entire practice period every Thursday to two-point plays and trick plays.
"We have a repertoire now that we have enough if we get into battle that we're going to be ready," Orgeron said.
Just how many two-point plays does LSU have now?
Starting center Lloyd Cushenberry only disclosed "we have a ton."
Burrow said Ensminger and first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady spend Wednesday nights concocting new concepts, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said the team usually adds "three or four plays in every week."
The two-point/trick play period is "actually fun," Chase said. And why wouldn't it be fun for the Biletnikoff Award finalist, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore who leads the Southeastern Conference with 1,260 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches?
Chase was involved in LSU's only two-point conversion this season.
It's one of the few times Burrow has taken a snap under-center in the team's revamped spread offense: on LSU's final touchdown of its 45-38 win at Texas, Burrow motioned wide receiver Terrace Marshall inside from the right, faked a pass to Marshall, flipped left and completed a wide-open conversion to Chase in the back of the end zone.
LSU has only attempted to go for two twice this season. The other time came in LSU's 46-41 win at Alabama, when Burrow's pass to Edwards-Helaire on a crossing pattern over the middle fell incomplete. Burrow was hit just after his release, which underlines one of the main differences between a two-point play and any old regular play LSU could run during the course of a game.
"Speed," Chase said. "I mean (in the) red zone, they're going to blitz. Always. Just timing on the quarterback. You gotta know when the ball's coming out and how fast you need to run your route."
The short-yardage focus has played out in LSU's overall success in the red zone this season. Only Ohio State has scored more red zone touchdowns (50) than LSU (43) this season.
Part of that is success in LSU's run-pass option schemes, which draw linebackers in with run fakes and allow Burrow to toss easy touchdowns on slants to wide receivers.
But Burrow said LSU's red zone offense is essentially divided into three portions: there's a standard red-zone offense for when the Tigers reach within their opponent's 20. Then there's plays for when LSU is between the 10 and the 5. Then there's more plays when they're inside the 5.
Cushenberry said he's noticed a play LSU runs all the time in the red zone, although he can't pin-point what route it is.
"But it's a route I notice every time we do this period, and it works to perfection in games," Cushenberry said. "It just shows the work that we're putting in is all coming together in the game."
Since LSU has only attempted two-point conversions twice this season, it's reasonable to believe there's plenty plays left in the arsenal. And don't start digging through LSU's red zone tape, Burrow said, because there's still some secrets that haven't yet seen the field.
"You like to save your best plays for the two points because it's usually critical situations," Burrow said. "I think we have a lot more this year. We have a lot more things in our back pocket and a much more creative coaching staff."
So, if Ensminger ever asks again, Anybody got a two-point play?, will anyone have an answer ready?
"I got a couple," Burrow said.