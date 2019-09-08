After a thrilling victory over the Texas Longhorns Saturday night in Austin, the LSU Tigers made a big leap in the latest AP poll.

LSU is now in the top 4, leapfrogging both Ohio State and Oklahoma to No. 4 following the 45-38 win on the road and have 1,336 points in the poll. Texas, who entered Saturday's matchup ranked No. 9, fell 3 spots to No. 12.

The Tigers also jumped up a spot in the Amway Coaches Poll, taking the No. 5 spot from now No. 6 Ohio State.

LSU was previously ranked No. 6 heading into Saturday's game on the heels of a 55-3 walloping of Georgia Southern to kickoff the 2019 season.

Rounding out the Top 5 in the AP Poll is No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. Oklahoma.

See the full Top 25 poll below:

AP Top 25 (2019 Record; Previous Rank; Points)

1. Clemson (2-0; 1; 1,544)

2. Alabama (2-0; 2; 1,489)

3. Georgia (2-0; 3; 1,385)

4. LSU (2-0; 6; 1,336)

5. Oklahoma (2-0; 4; 1,315)

6. Ohio State (2-0; 5; 1,291)

7. Notre Dame (1-0; 8; 1,072)

8. Auburn (2-0; 10; 1,056)

9. Florida (2-0; 11; 997)

10. Michigan (1-0; 7; 936)

11. Utah (2-0; 13; 905)

12. Texas (1-1; 9; 877)

13. Penn State (2-0; 15; 781)

14. Wisconsin (2-9; 17; 714)

15. Oregon (1-1; 16; 677)

16. Texas A&M (1-1; 12; 643)

17. UCF (2-0; 18; 544)

18. Michigan State (2-0; 19; 495)

19. Iowa (2-0; 20; 473)

20. Washington State (2-0; 22; 343)

21. Maryland (2-0; NR; 207)

22. Boise State (2-0; 24; 164)

23. Washington (1-1; 14; 161)

24. USC (2-0; NR; 137)

25. Virginia (2-0; NR; 122)

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 96, California 95, Mississippi State 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma State 20, Memphis 12, Arizona State 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian State 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1

