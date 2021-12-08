Kerry Cooks, a long time defensive backs coach who has worked at Oklahoma and Notre Dame, will join LSU’s staff, a source confirmed with The Advocate.
Cooks’ role will be determined later as coach Brian Kelly continues to hire his assistants, a source said. LSU is expected to announce the hire in the coming days.
Cooks spent a chunk of his career with Kelly at Notre Dame from 2010-14. He was the co-defensive coordinator when the Fighting Irish went to the BCS national championship game in 2012.
Cooks then went to Oklahoma, where he coached defensive backs and spent three years as the assistant defensive coordinator.
In 2019, Cooks went to Texas Tech to coach safeties. He parted ways with the Red Raiders after one season and returned to Notre Dame as a defensive analyst the last two years.
