LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is considered a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, acknowledges the crowd as he is pulled from his last game in Tiger Stadium, in the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ORG XMIT: LAGH121

 Gerald Herbert

Warning: This video will give you chills.

LSU Football released their latest hype video ahead of the SEC Championship Game against Georgia — and the narrator may sound familiar.

"When the moment comes, breathe it in. It's only here because you worked for it."

Country-music superstar Tim McGraw is a Louisiana native and devoted LSU fan. He narrated the 2-minute long video the program dropped Thursday night.

"When the moment comes, make it yours. Take ownership of it. Take what you've earned. Reap everything you've sown."

The No. 2 Tigers and No. 4 Bulldogs kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in Atlanta. The game will be televised on CBS.

Other hype-video narrators from the 2019 football season include Shaquille O'Neal, Marcus Spears, and Kevin Griffin.

