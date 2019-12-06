Warning: This video will give you chills.

LSU Football released their latest hype video ahead of the SEC Championship Game against Georgia — and the narrator may sound familiar.

"When the moment comes, breathe it in. It's only here because you worked for it."

Country-music superstar Tim McGraw is a Louisiana native and devoted LSU fan. He narrated the 2-minute long video the program dropped Thursday night.

Let there be no doubt who this moment belongs to... pic.twitter.com/FZn4uezs9c — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 5, 2019

Can't see video? Click here.

"When the moment comes, make it yours. Take ownership of it. Take what you've earned. Reap everything you've sown."

The No. 2 Tigers and No. 4 Bulldogs kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in Atlanta. The game will be televised on CBS.

Other hype-video narrators from the 2019 football season include Shaquille O'Neal, Marcus Spears, and Kevin Griffin.