When LSU tweaked the rules Sunday to honor injured senior Ayana Mitchell with one final start in her five-year career, there were hugs all around. That included Georgia coach Joni Taylor.
It was Taylor that agreed to allow LSU to win the opening tip and hand the ball to Mitchell, who held it for a 10-second violation. LSU then subbed Mitchell out but not before she thanked Taylor with a long embrace.
It had nothing to do with Taylor coaching the team from Mitchell’s home state, but the respect college coaches have for the type of player Mitchell has been for LSU. When she suffered the torn ACL in her left knee against Texas A&M, Aggies coach Gary Blair was visibly upset and spoke glowingly of her.
And that’s how the opponents feel. The way she’s treasured at LSU is measured from there.
Mitchell finished her career 22nd all time in points, sixth in rebounds and one of only five members of the 1,000-point, 900-rebound club. It would be hard to convince any of her teammates or coaches that she’s at least top five, and perhaps No. 1, in heart.
“I have no regrets,” she said confidently. “I never thought I’d have this type of career. I just wanted to come in and do my job. I don’t want to take anybody’s job, I just want to play as hard as I’m supposed to and do anything I can to help my team win. That’s how I played every game. It was never about how many points or how many rebounds. It was doing whatever it takes to win.”
What Mitchell did was profound beyond the court, into the lives of her teammates and coaches and into the community, where her reputation with fans, especially the young ones, is among the best of all LSU athletes.
She took teammates under her wing and kept them there. She often hosted gatherings at her apartment where she cooked for teammates and others, counseled them, encouraged them, cheered them up and always set an example with her attitude.
“She’s a teammate like no other, a woman like no other,” fellow senior Jaelyn Richard-Harris said. “She’s strong, spiritual, you’ll never see her down. The injury didn’t phase her at all. She was still the Ayana we needed. She’s definitely missed, but we have to try and finished strong for her.”
Awa Trasi has known Mitchell less than a year but as her roommate was deeply impacted.
“She’s always calm, always knows what she’s talking about,” Trasi said. “She has a wealth of experience. She’s confident about her game and her life. She’s like a big sister for us.”
As the youngest of six children from Conyers, Ga., Mitchell understood the importance of big sistering.
“They are like my baby sisters, even the newbies that come in you take them under your wing without hesitation,” she said. “You don’t want them to make the same mistakes you made. I wanted to look out for them.”
It wasn’t only her kindness and encouragement that drew teammates in. She overcame a serious knee injury in high school and a back injury at LSU that left some doubt about her career. Her relentless play had her crashing to the floor at least once every game.
Even when the team struggled, she prospered as 36 career double-doubles would indicate. She improved each year and for a while led the nation in field goal percentage, spending much of the season above 70 percent. In December it was an incredible 89.2 percent (33 of 37). Her senior year brought numerous award nominations including presence on the Wooden, Naismith and Katrina McClain watch lists.
“Ayana has always had this ‘it’ factor,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “She never needed someone to run stuff to her; she went and got it. She got rebounds, she got steals, she said ‘I’m going to score it.’
“In high school, she played at the top of the press, ran like a guard, was quick, mobile athletic, could jump, great vertical, and more importantly a great person. She’s one of the most caring people I’ve coached. She has this perseverance about her. You can’t say enough about what Ayana Mitchell has meant to LSU basketball. She’s going to go down as one of the best players who’ve worn a jersey.”
Mitchell said she is still processing that her career at LSU is over. She hadn’t even been considering the school in her senior year until a friend of hers on the roster, Stephanie Amichia, invited her to visit. It was love at first sight.
“I loved it and I didn’t even come for a football game,” she said. “It was a dead period, nobody on campus but it felt like the place for me to be. It was a family vibe. I wanted something real, not something that looked perfect.
“I don’t think it really has hit me. I was joking about taking off the brace and going out there to play. It’s still surreal. I have my days it hits me harder than others.”
Reality may hit on Thursday when she has surgery to repair her ACL, MCL and meniscus. She won’t be able attend her team’s home finale’ that night against Vanderbilt. The timing of the injury will keep from playing in the 2020 WNBA season but Mitchell said she needs the time off after going full tilt for five years.
“I want to give myself a year to get my body right,” she said. “This whole thing is like God giving my body a break. I was not going to stop. With all the surgeries I’ve had I think I’m going to come back stronger.
“After the injury, I never thought I’d put on an LSU uniform again. I’m happy I got to do it one more time.”