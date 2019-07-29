As LSU prepares to sell alcohol in Tiger Stadium during football games this fall, the university sent out a brief survey.

The survey asked four questions, including preferred brands and expectations on the price of alcohol. Fans had to rate their selections on a scale of one to five.

Please indicate how likely you are to purchase one of these alcoholic beverages the next time you are at an LSU game.

Budweiser

Michelob Ultra

Spiked Seltzer

Stella

Bud Light

Karbach Love Street

Other Beer

What is your expectation regarding the price of alcohol at Tiger Stadium?

Low ($7 - $9)

Moderate ($9 - $12)

High ($13 +)

The survey then asked to rate the importance of service time while waiting for an alcoholic beverage at a sporting event. Its final question was for any additional comments.

LSU to sell alcohol throughout most public areas of Tiger Stadium this season; see plan Beer and wine will be sold in the public areas of Tiger Stadium during the upcoming LSU football season, the university announced Thursday.

LSU announced last Thursday it will sell beer and wine in public ares of Tiger Stadium. The Southeastern Conference had lifted its ban on alcohol sales earlier this year.

"This is all about enhancing the fan experience, responding to the feedback from our fans and doing it responsibly," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement last week. "It’s a big addition to our events and we believe it will be a positive one overall, but we are going about it with the appropriate mindset and thorough planning."

LSU also plans to sell alcohol at Alex Box Stadium and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, but with kickoff against Georgia Southern in five weeks, the university is focused on football games.