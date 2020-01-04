A brief recap of LSU’s 78-64 win over Tennessee in the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday in Knoxville:
The good
A Tennessee team that was shooting just 27.9% from 3-point range knocked down nine of its first 12 shots from beyond the arc to energize a big crowd, but LSU refused to go away. The Vols scored 11 unanswered points in the first half and led by as many as nine points before the Tigers stormed back to take a one-point halftime advantage.
The bad
Emmitt Williams was saddled with foul trouble for the third consecutive game and finished with eight points and two rebounds in 19 minutes. He did throw down two big dunks early in the second half to help LSU get off to a good start, but Williams has just 20 points and 10 rebounds in the past three games.
Star of the game
For the second year in a row, Javonte Smart was a pain in the neck for Tennessee. The sophomore point guard was 7 of 13 from the field — including 5 of 9 from 3-point range — in scoring a game-high 21 points. Smart added four assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Key stat
LSU shot a solid 57.7% from the field in the decisive second half, making 15 of its 26 shots, while holding Tennessee to just 34.5% and outscored the Vols 40-27. The Tigers shot just 38.2% in the first half.
What’s next?
LSU (9-4, 1-0 SEC) welcomes Arkansas (12-1, 1-0 SEC) to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night. The game, which tips off at 8 p.m., will be televised by ESPNU. Arkansas opened SEC play by defeating Texas A&M 69-59 on Saturday night.