The LSU Board of Supervisors is set to approve a three-year contract extension and raise for track and field coach Dennis Shaver at its monthly meeting Friday.
Athletic director Scott Woodward recommended a proposed amendment to Shaver’s current contract, which was set to expire on Aug. 31, 2021.
Under terms of the new deal, which replaces the contract he signed in January 2017, Shaver will receive an additional $65,000 in total certain compensation. That bumps his yearly pay 21% to $370,000 as of Sept. 1, 2019.
If approved, the new deal for Shaver, who's guided the men’s and women’s programs since the summer of 2004, would take him through 2024 — giving him an even 20 seasons as head coach of the Tigers and Lady Tigers.
In addition to the $370,000 in total certain compensation, Shaver will have the opportunity to earn up to $260,000 per year in incentives.
He could receive up to $240,000 for team achievements at the Southeastern Conference and NCAA championship meets the Tigers and Lady Tigers participate in as well as a $10,000 academic achievement bonus for each team that has an APR of 930 or higher.
Under the old contract, Shaver was scheduled to earn $305,000 in total compensation with another $175,400 in incentives tied to the postseason and APR.
Shaver, who was an assistant at LSU from 1996-2004 before succeeding Pat Henry as head coach, led the Lady Tigers to the 2008 NCAA outdoor title and has a total of seven SEC indoor and outdoor championships with them.
On the men’s side, LSU won the 2019 SEC outdoor championship, the first for the school since 1990.
In Shaver’s 15 seasons as head coach, the Tigers and Lady Tigers have combined for 26 team trophies (15 men, 11 women) that are given to teams that finish first through fourth at the NCAA championships.
In addition, the LSU men and women have combined for 28 top-three finishes at SEC championship meets under Shaver's direction.