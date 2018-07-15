It is either the biggest Aggie joke ever, or a marvelously prescient piece of hardware.
At a news conference back in March to recognize the coach of NCAA Division II champion Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp handed new football coach Jimbo Fisher a plaque embossed with the school’s seal and a nameplate reading:
Jimbo Fisher
Head Football Coach
Texas A&M University
20-- NCAA Division I Football National Championship
We will set aside for the moment that Texas A&M-College Station does not compete for the NCAA Division I title (the FCS), but the College Football Playoff national title. Technically it is not an according to Hoyle NCAA championship.
That does not make it any less significant for glory-starved Texas A&M, whose only national championship came way back in the sepia-toned prewar days of 1939. Or make it any clearer what is expected of Fisher, who left a good (no, make that great) gig at Florida State to follow the money to Aggieland.
The “faux-phy” It didn’t bother Jimbo in the least.
“I loved it,” Fisher said, talking to reporters in May at the Southeastern Conference Spring Meeting. “It meant he had the same goals and aspirations as I do. I thought it was a good idea.”
They are desperate for real trophies at A&M, and we’re not talking the kind you get for winning the Belk Bowl (the Aggies didn’t even get that in 2017, they lost to Wake Forest 55-52 on a late Tremont Waters 3-pointer). The school did not spend half a billion dollars on facility upgrades this decade to settle for minor bowl trips. Same reason Texas A&M’s upper management wrote former coach Kevin Sumilin a $10.4 million check to go away.
Sumlin, by the way, gets that money this year AND his $2 million salary to be head coach at Arizona this season. So, for one year, he earns more than Nick Saban ($11.1 million) for being unable to keep up with ‘ol Nicky.
I’m shaking my head in disbelief right now.
They’re paying Fisher, offensive coordinator at LSU under Saban and Les Miles, $75 million for 10 years guaranteed, the price for wresting Jimbo out of Tallahassee where his post-Jameis Winston relationship with that school’s brass apparently had grown stale. Somewhere, Fisher’s agent Jimmy Sexton is lighting a cigar with a $100 bill.
How long does Fisher see himself coaching?
“Hopefully a long time,” said Fisher, who with his players joins LSU and Kentucky on Monday in Atlanta for the first day of SEC Media Days. “I like coaching. I can only shoot and catch so many things.
“I love everything about ball. The relationships, the competition, the change.”
Oh, there is plenty of change — $75 million worth.
To put a twist on a James Earl Jones line from “Field of Dreams,” it’s money they have at Texas A&M, and gridiron glory they like. Make that covet. And don’t worry for the school that they’re tossing around millions like beach balls in College Station. Pockets are deep in Aggieland, as deep as oil wells. According to U.S. News and World Report, last year Texas A&M had the nation’s seventh-largest endowment at nearly $9.9 billion. That’s more than Notre Dame, Michigan, or even archrival Texas.
It’s that kind of total commitment that drew Fisher to A&M like a moth to a bug light outside a Texas roadside barbecue joint.
“If I didn’t think it was capable of being done here, I wouldn’t have went,” Fisher said in his fast-talking, folksy manner straight out of his native Clarksburg, West Virginia. “It goes both ways. That’s what I want for myself.”
It will not delight LSU fans one bit to think how close Fisher may have come to becoming the Tigers’ coach at the end of the 2015 season, or how difficult he may make life for LSU in the future. The Tigers have won all six meetings with the Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012, seven straight including the 2011 Cotton Bowl. The odds, and Fisher’s coaching chops, make it likely that streak is going to end sometime soon.
This may not be the year, though. When the voting at the end of media days is tabulated, LSU and A&M are likely to be picked fourth and fifth in some combination in the SEC West behind Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State. With a team that is still challenged on defense, this season isn’t likely to find the Aggies any closer to that first-ever trip to the SEC Championship Game.
But, as the contract and the “trophy” say, Fisher has time on his side.
“I want to build a program, not a team,” said Fisher, whose Aggies are No. 2 in the 247Sports.com 2019 recruiting rankings, behind Bama and just ahead of LSU (currently fourth). “Something that will stand the test of time. You have all the resources, but you just have to organize it and structure it and put the right people in place.”
That organization includes Woodward, who Fisher got to know at LSU. It was that relationship that helped convince him leaving Florida State, where he went 83-23 in eight seasons, was the right thing to do.
“That was a huge factor,” Fisher said. “That he was at LSU and believed a lot of the same philosophies that I did when we were able to get LSU back on top. There were a lot of other things, but that was a huge part of my interest, knowing that he saw things like I do and I could trust him.”
If Fisher does fulfill the national championship expectations at A&M — and nothing else will really do — he will join former boss Saban and Urban Meyer (Ohio State, Florida) as the only men ever to lead two different schools to national championships. That would, astronomically speaking, lift Fisher into a much higher orbit than he currently inhabits right now.
Not that, at the moment, it is bad to be Jimbo Fisher one bit.