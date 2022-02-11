His belly swollen and his skin yellowed, David Woodley drove himself to the hospital and feared he’d never leave once he arrived.
Friends kept telling him he needed help, his health issues too obvious to ignore. Weeks after the latest visit to check on his troubled liver, Woodley slid back into his Ford Expedition and returned to a Shreveport hospital. Two friends went to see him, concerned the life of an LSU quarterback who once started in the Super Bowl would come to a premature end.
They stayed for hours, and when they left, Kyle Pierce asked the nurses to call him if anything happened. The phone rang sometime later that night. Woodley, 44, was non-responsive and unconscious.
Pierce called Woodley’s family and returned to the hospital. Another friend arrived. So did one of Woodley’s brothers and his sister-in-law. The group sat beside Woodley’s hospital bed until he died of complications from liver and kidney disease.
“He was a quiet guy, but he was a nice person,” said Pierce, who met Woodley as a professor at LSU-Shreveport. “I enjoyed being around him.”
Twenty years earlier, Woodley helped the Miami Dolphins reach Super Bowl XVII, making him the only LSU quarterback to start in the Super Bowl until Joe Burrow carried the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI this weekend.
After the game, Woodley drifted until he died that day in 2003. He loved football, but the sport thrust him into a spotlight he never wanted. Alcohol harmed his liver and ended his marriage, and over time, a quiet introvert sunk further inward, struggling to find himself and leaving those who thought they knew him well to wonder what he was looking for years later.
“That's the mystery of David Woodley,” said John Ed Bradley, a friend and former LSU teammate. “I don't know the answer to that, and it bothers me that I don't know.”
•••
One night in college, Suzonne Bruhnke played pool with her friends at the White Horse, a bar near LSU at the time. She noticed a man watching her nearby.
“Come here,” she recalled him saying once the game ended.
The man didn’t say much else, but they clicked. Bruhnke enjoyed the challenge of persuading him to talk about himself, something he rarely did with any detail. It wasn’t until team curfew prevented him from going out about a week later that Woodley revealed he played quarterback for LSU.
Football made Woodley happier than anything else. He had grown up in Shreveport with six siblings and became an all-district quarterback at Byrd High School, where he developed a reputation for changing plays in the huddle and studying schoolwork on the way to games.
Passes zipped out of Woodley’s right hand, and his speed set him apart from other players at the position. He went to LSU in 1976, established himself as one of the Tigers’ primary quarterbacks and eventually led the team to a win in the Tangerine Bowl.
But throughout Woodley’s career, he split time with Steve Ensminger, a Baton Rouge native. Fans loved the local quarterback. They booed Woodley. He initially tried to use the jeers as motivation. He struggled to forget the sound.
“If he would get depressed, he would drink a lot,” said Bruhnke, who later married Woodley. “I’d try to get him in a better mood, and sometimes you just couldn’t.”
Once during the offseason before his senior year, no one on LSU’s team had seen Woodley in a while. Coach Charles McClendon couldn’t reach him, so he asked Bradley to check on his teammate. McClendon gave Bradley a master key to the players’ dorm rooms.
Crushed beer cans scattered across the floor and cigarette smoke filled the air when Bradley opened the door, he later wrote in “It Never Rains in Tiger Stadium.” Woodley looked pale as he finished another beer, told Bradley to leave him alone and fell to his side.
“He was in bed,” Bradley said, “and he didn’t like that I was in his room.”
•••
Bradley saw Woodley for the last time on the quad during the spring of their senior year. He appeared rejuvenated as they talked about the future. Woodley wanted to play in the NFL, so he was preparing for the 1980 draft. He hoped someone would take a chance on him.
The Miami Dolphins picked Woodley in the eighth round. He started at the bottom of the depth chart, and the local newspaper called him a “sacrificial lamb.” Woodley hated the nickname. By the end of the year, he replaced Bob Griese and broke a Dolphins rookie record with 176 completions.
Woodley kept to himself and revealed little to his teammates. He did his job. He studied film late into the night. He smoked Marlboro reds inside his room on road trips. When Dolphins players organized practices during a strike before the 1982 season, Woodley didn’t attend.
“He was a loner," Miami quarterback Don Strock said. "He did his own thing. I don't know that he was close with a whole lot of people."
Quarterbacks receive more attention than any other position, and Woodley would have preferred playing in an empty stadium. Woodley and Bruhnke bought a house outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the end of a dead-end street near the Everglades. The land gave them space for horses. It also provided solitude.
“He never went out to eat,” Bruhnke said. “We went out to eat one time, and everybody bombarded him, so we didn’t go out to eat anymore after that.”
Woodley and Strock split reps during the 1982 season, prompting fans to call them “Woodstrock.” As fast as some wide receivers, Woodley brought a unique rushing threat. Strock was an outgoing pocket passer.
They were total opposites of each other, but together they helped the Dolphins reach the Super Bowl against Washington, known then as the Redskins. Woodley was 24, making him the youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history at the time.
The night before the game, Strock took some teammates to a Japanese steakhouse. Woodley stayed in his room, smoking cigarettes as he ordered a hamburger, french fries and a milkshake.
Woodley threw a 76-yard touchdown to Jimmy Cefalo, and Miami took a 17-10 halftime lead, but the Redskins dominated from there. Woodley attempted eight passes in the second half. All of them fell incomplete. The Dolphins lost 27-17, and they selected future Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino a few months later.
“When they drafted Dan Marino,” Woodley later told Pierce, “I was expendable.”
Miami traded Woodley to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he began to spiral. He had to look over his shoulder at another quarterback again, this time splitting reps with Mark Malone.
Woodley heard more boos in Pittsburgh. Less than an hour before a game against the San Diego Chargers in 1985, he called Bruhnke from the locker room. He wanted to quit and fly home that day.
Bruhnke persuaded him to stay. Woodley played one of his best games, throwing three touchdowns and rushing for another. He finished the rest of the season. Then he retired at 27 years old, leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars behind.
Woodley had earned money and fame. He had the chance to continue playing professional football. And yet, the sport he once loved had forced him into a life he never wanted, one with a spotlight and public criticism.
“Acceptance,” Bruhnke said. “He never felt like he had it.”
•••
When Woodley’s career ended, Bruhnke said his drinking intensified. Once a beer drinker, he started pulling shots of Bacardi 151 Rum straight from the bottle to numb himself. His personality changed. Bruhnke tried Al-Anon meetings. The couple divorced in 1986.
"We were best friends," Bruhnke said. "I just couldn't be married to him."
Woodley tried to restart his football career after the divorce. He lasted part of 1987 training camp with the Green Bay Packers, got cut and drifted. He lost the house, the horses and a racquetball club he once owned in Miami. Teammates stopped hearing from him. Dolphins players saw him selling jewelry in the team parking lot.
Woodley eventually moved back to Shreveport, and then his liver and kidneys began to fail. One day, his belly swelled from trapped fluids. Afraid of dying in his sleep, he stayed awake through the night.
Doctors diagnosed cryptogenic cirrhosis. Woodley underwent a liver transplant in 1992, and though the operation saved his life, it further strained him financially. Bruhnke, who periodically talked to her ex-husband, heard he needed about $2,000 a month for medication.
Woodley worked various jobs back home. At one point, he pursued an information technology degree at LSU-Shreveport, where he managed the athletic facility. He also taught a flag football course at the school, and he occasionally answered questions about his own career.
With some, Woodley discussed playing for Don Shula and Chuck Noll. He explained the importance of quarterbacks’ peripheral vision. He said how scared he felt to start in the Super Bowl, and he mentioned his hatred of two-quarterback systems. Pierce once suggested they go to an LSU game.
“He didn’t want to go because he didn’t want to sit in the stands and hear the fans criticize the players,” Pierce said.
A private man, Woodley never shared what sparked the demons, not even with some of his closest friends and teammates. Perhaps it’s fitting his inner turmoil remained a mystery. One of his brothers politely declined an interview request.
When asked if Woodley had an inherent characteristic that caused the pain or whether something happened in his childhood, Bruhnke said, “No, I can't tell you about that.”
Near the end, Woodley worked as a color analyst on radio broadcasts of 2002 Byrd football games. His health was in obvious decline as he continued to smoke, play-by-play commentator Charlie Cavell said, and Woodley hid a sadness behind his eyes, often wondering what he should have done differently in his life.
“He seemed to be battling demons that I don’t think anybody could fully grasp,” Cavell said. “... I don’t think David ever found the peace he was looking for so desperately.”
Even then, Pierce saw glimmers of light poke through the darkness. His daughter occasionally visited, and as he taught classes, he watched Woodley walk with her on an indoor track above the basketball court at LSU-Shreveport. One time, Woodley joked that he was getting turf toe. He and Pierce’s daughter laughed as they walked.
•••
One day in the months before Woodley’s death, he called former Miami tight end Joe Rose, his first roommate in the NFL. Woodley apologized for anything he'd done wrong, trying to make peace with some of the people from his life. Rose hadn't heard from his former teammate in years.
Bruhnke also received a call a couple weeks before Woodley died. He apologized to her as well, sorry for everything he put her through.
“He was trying to make everything right,” Bruhnke said. “It was heart-wrenching. He was always the love of my life.”
For years, Bruhnke didn’t watch football. The sport had caused too much pain. She always thought about Woodley, especially around the Super Bowl, but she tried not to dwell on the past as she moved forward with her life. Bruhnke remarried twice and became a real estate agent.
Then Burrow came along.
He captivated Bruhnke with his confidence and style. She likes to believe Woodley would’ve gotten along with him. Maybe, despite wishing he never had to share the position, Woodley wouldn’t have worried about looking over his shoulder at Burrow.
“I think they would've had a lot to talk about,” Bruhnke said.
This year, for the first time in decades, she wants to watch the Super Bowl.