Former LSU outside linebacker and tight end Dantrieze Scott will continue his football career at Grambling.

The 6-foot-5, 229-pound Ferriday High graduate spent one season in Baton Rouge before entering the NCAA transfer portal in early March, and now Scott will play for the Tigers up north, a Grambling official confirmed Friday morning.

"I'm trying to get on the field right now," Scott told the Ruston News-Star. "And they made me feel at home when I went to up there."

Scott was the third LSU scholarship player to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a group that swelled to five when former running back Tae Provens entered the portal on March 21 — a week before Provens was arrested and booked on a count of third-degree rape.

Scott is the first of those five players to declare his new destination, and since he is transferring to a program in the Football Championship Subdivision, he will be eligible to play immediately at Grambling. Scott, who didn't play as a freshman at LSU, will have four years of eligibility remaining.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said some of the turnover within his program has been because the football team entered the spring with eight scholarships over the 85 the NCAA allots every school, which happened because of low personnel turnover and a full, 25-man signing class.

With the intended transfers of five players, the Tigers would be sitting at three over the limit.

"We're getting close," Orgeron said Tuesday night during his LSU Coaches Caravan stop in West Monroe. "We're going to be fine. We're where we need to be."

Players can enter the portal by notifying their athletic department, and the school's compliance department will enter the player's name into the database within two business days. Players still have the option to remove their names.

Defensive tackles Davin Cotton and Dominic Livingston and tight end Zach Sheffer remain undeclared for their next destination.

The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.

In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.