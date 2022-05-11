STANFORD, Calif. — With only four transfer spots into the NCAA Championships available, the LSU women’s golf team members wanted to have no anxiety abound advancing Wednesday in the final round of the NCAA Stanford regional.
Mission, quite comfortably, accomplished.
Paced by a 2-under par 69 from SEC individual champion Ingrid Lindblad, the No. 14-ranked Tigers shot a final round 282 at the par-71 Stanford Golf Course to tie for second with the host and No. 1-ranked Cardinal. Both teams finished at 19 under 845, eight strokes back of Southern California.
The regional showing makes it back-to-back NCAA Championships for SEC team champion LSU for the first time in a decade. The Tigers will compete in the NCAA finals starting May 20 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Carla Tejedo led the LSU effort, finishing fourth individually at 5 under 208 after a 1 under 70, one stroke better than Lindblad. LSU’s Latanna Stone, who led after the first round, also finished in the top 10 with a tie for eighth at 1 under 212 after a 70.
LSU’s Jessica Bailey tied for 19th and Elsa Svensson tied for 37th, both shooting 73s on Wednesday.
This will be LSU’s 15th appearance in the NCAA Championships since they began in 1982. The Tigers tied for ninth in last year’s NCAA finals at Grayhawk, finishing one frustrating stroke out of a shot at the eight-team match play competition for the title. Taking that final step has been a team goal for LSU’s players all season.
After a strong regional showing, the Tigers will get their chance.