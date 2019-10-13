The LSU football team jumped to No. 2 in the latest rankings of the AP Top 25 poll, which was updated and released Sunday afternoon.
LSU (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) beat No. 9 Florida (6-1, 3-1 SEC) 42-28 on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, and the Tigers are now considered a serious championship contender heading into the core of its conference schedule.
LSU received 12 first-place votes, second behind Alabama's 30.
Alabama remains ranked No. 1, and LSU jumped No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Alabama (6-0)
2. LSU (6-0)
3. Clemson (6-0)
4. Ohio State (6-0)
5. Oklahoma (6-0)
6. Wisconsin (6-0)
7. Penn State (6-0)
8. Notre Dame (5-1)
9. Florida (6-1)
10. Georgia (5-1)
11. Auburn (5-1)
12. Oregon (5-1)
13. Utah (5-1)
14. Boise State (6-0)
15. Texas (4-2)
16. Michigan (5-1)
17. Arizona State (5-1)
18. Baylor (6-0)
19. Southern Methodist (6-0)
20. Minnesota (6-0)
21. Cincinnati (5-1)
22. Missouri (5-1)
23. Iowa (4-2)
24. Appalachian State (5-0)
25. Washington (5-2)
Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's poll
1. Ohio State (6-0)
2. LSU (6-0)
3. Alabama (6-0)
4. Clemson (6-0)
5. Oklahoma (6-0)
6. Wisconsin (6-0)
7. Penn State (6-0)
8. Oregon (5-1)
9. Notre Dame (5-1)
10. Florida (6-1)
11. Auburn (5-1)
12. Georgia (5-1)
13. Utah (5-1)
14. Boise State (6-0)
15. Michigan (5-1)
16. Arizona State (5-1)
17. Texas (4-2)
18. Southern Methodist (6-0)
19. Minnesota (6-0)
20. Baylor (6-0)
21. Temple (5-1)
22. Cincinnati (5-1)
23. Washington (5-2)
24. Missouri (5-1)
25. Iowa (4-2)