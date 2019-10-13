BR.lsunwstatemain1669.091519 bf.jpg
LSU coach Ed Orgeron leads his players onto the gridiron for the first half of a game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The LSU football team jumped to No. 2 in the latest rankings of the AP Top 25 poll, which was updated and released Sunday afternoon.

LSU (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) beat No. 9 Florida (6-1, 3-1 SEC) 42-28 on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, and the Tigers are now considered a serious championship contender heading into the core of its conference schedule.

LSU received 12 first-place votes, second behind Alabama's 30.

Alabama remains ranked No. 1, and LSU jumped No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State.

LSU has found its contender identity, a sense of moment in big-time games; 'There was no panic'

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. LSU (6-0)

3. Clemson (6-0)

4. Ohio State (6-0)

5. Oklahoma (6-0)

6. Wisconsin (6-0)

7. Penn State (6-0)

8. Notre Dame (5-1)

9. Florida (6-1)

10. Georgia (5-1)

11. Auburn (5-1)

12. Oregon (5-1)

13. Utah (5-1)

14. Boise State (6-0)

15. Texas (4-2)

16. Michigan (5-1)

17. Arizona State (5-1)

18. Baylor (6-0)

19. Southern Methodist (6-0)

20. Minnesota (6-0)

21. Cincinnati (5-1)

22. Missouri (5-1)

23. Iowa (4-2)

24. Appalachian State (5-0)

25. Washington (5-2)

Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's poll

1. Ohio State (6-0)

2. LSU (6-0)

3. Alabama (6-0)

4. Clemson (6-0)

5. Oklahoma (6-0)

6. Wisconsin (6-0)

7. Penn State (6-0)

8. Oregon (5-1)

9. Notre Dame (5-1)

10. Florida (6-1)

11. Auburn (5-1)

12. Georgia (5-1)

13. Utah (5-1)

14. Boise State (6-0)

15. Michigan (5-1)

16. Arizona State (5-1)

17. Texas (4-2)

18. Southern Methodist (6-0)

19. Minnesota (6-0)

20. Baylor (6-0)

21. Temple (5-1)

22. Cincinnati (5-1)

23. Washington (5-2)

24. Missouri (5-1)

25. Iowa (4-2)

