COLLEGE STATION, Texas — During a Monday news conference, Will Wade laid out in great detail what a healthy Xavier Pinson means to his team.
Pinson had missed six of LSU’s previous eight games with a sprained right knee, and the senior point guard played just 23 minutes in two other games while hampered by a bulky brace.
When asked how much difference it would make if he could get Pinson close to 100%, Wade didn’t hesitate in noting it would mean everything to his struggling team.
“He solves everything,” Wade said. “He gives us some confidence back, he gives us our swagger back, and he embodies the team spirit we had in that first part of the season.”
Pinson brought all of that Tuesday night in a game LSU, which had lost three in a row and six of its past seven games, desperately needed to win.
Pinson scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting and had two assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes, but more importantly he was the spark LSU needed to produce its best first half in a month in a 76-68 win over Texas A&M in Reed Arena.
The win was Wade’s 100th as the LSU head coach and pushed his record to 10-0 against Texas A&M. It was the second win in 13 days over the Aggies, whom the Tigers topped 70-64 on Jan. 26 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Pinson had lots of help from his teammates — particularly Tari Eason — to help LSU (17-7, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) overpower Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7). It was the Aggies’ seventh consecutive loss.
Eason scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, including 11 in a row midway through the second half when Texas A&M trimmed a 36-16 halftime deficit to 46-38 with 11:43 remaining.
Eason started his damaging stretch when he went strong to the basket for his first field goal of the second half. He missed the free throw after getting fouled, but he scored just 24 seconds later on a pass from Eric Gaines after a Gaines' steal.
Eason then made 5 of 6 free throws and had another basket when he retrieved his missed free throw in front of the rim and slammed the ball home to push the lead back to 17 at 57-40 with 8:51 left.
Eason also had a game-high 12 rebounds, six of them coming on the offensive glass.
Brandon Murray, who hit a pair of 3-point shots to start the game, finished with 14 points. Darius Days had 10 before fouling out late in the contest.
Murray also had five assists and Efton Reid had eight rebounds.
Baton Rouge native Tyrece Radford scored a team-high 15 points for Texas A&M, all in the second half as he tried to rally his team back, while Wade Taylor and Henry Coleman had 12 each.
Quenton Jackson chipped in 11 points for the Aggies.