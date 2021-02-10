It's only been two years since Devin White took one of his horses on a stroll around a football stadium, but this time there was a key addition: the Lombardi Trophy.

The former LSU star promised last week that if he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were to win Super Bowl LV, he'd ride around Raymond James Stadium, trophy in hand.

"I don’t care what they say. I’m putting the horse out and I’m going to hold the Lombardi Trophy and ride around the whole stadium,” White said. “They can do whatever they want to do, but guess what? I’m gonna be on top of the world.”

He made good on that promise Wednesday, giving the trophy a kiss before saying "victory lap" and kicking off with his horse, Artistic Dream, for a lap around the field where the Bucs defeated the Chiefs on Sunday.

If this all seems a bit like deja vu, that's because White celebrated the end of his LSU career in the same fashion. In 2018, White hopped on his horse, Daisy Mae, for a ride around LSU's campus and Tiger Stadium.

White posted the video with the caption, "best moment of my life." He was picked No. 5 overall by the Bucs in the NFL draft five months later.

White was as important a piece as any to the surging Bucs defense that effectively stifled Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes en route to wins over the Saints, Packers and Chiefs to earn his first Super Bowl ring. He racked up 38 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions after missing Tampa Bay's wild card round victory over the Washington Football Team.