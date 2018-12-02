LSU moved up one spot in the final AP Top 25 rankings before the bowl season, rising to No. 11 despite not playing a game during conference championship weekend.
The Tigers (9-3) moved up past No. 14 Texas (9-4), which dropped five spots after losing 39-27 to No. 4 Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship on Saturday.
Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State both moved up one spot, passing No. 6 Georgia, which dropped just two spots after losing 35-28 to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship.
See the full poll here.
LSU will find out if it will be selected to play in its first New Year's Six bowl today. The Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 29 or the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 1 are both still up in the air.
Times for those announcements are listed below.
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (CST)
Schedule: 11:30 a.m. -- CFP Semifinal pairings announced; 1 p.m. -- CFP final Top 25 announced; 2 p.m. -- New Year's Six bowl pairings announced