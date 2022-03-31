LSU coach Beth Torina wouldn’t admit to the advantage of a midweek game postponement but it’s clear she appreciates the extra time to prepare for a perennially good conference foe in Kentucky.
The Tigers (22-12, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) take on the Wildcats in a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. The Saturday “Teal Game” begins at 5 p.m. with the series finale at noon Sunday.
No. 20 LSU was supposed to play McNeese State at home Wednesday but bad weather moved the game to April 26. LSU got a head start on preparing for its third consecutive highly ranked SEC opponent in No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3).
“It’s been rough ever since I was a player against them,” said Torina, who played for Florida. “One time I went there and got three losses in the same weekend back in the day when we played them four times.
“They’re always well coached, well prepared. They have a great strategy, and their coach is real smart. They always have a good plan against our hitters and their offense understands counts, locations, what types of pitches our pitchers have.”
Kentucky is coached by Rachel Lawson, who notched her 500th coaching victory earlier this season and is in her 15th season at the helm. Kentucky and Ole Miss are tied with LSU for eighth in the SEC standings after three weeks. The Wildcats are third in team batting with a .347 average and ninth in team pitching with a 3.01 earned run average.
The Wildcats have lost six of their past nine games but are coming off a series win against Auburn in which centerfielder Renee Abernathy hit a three-run walk-off, homer in the deciding game Sunday. Abernathy is tied for the team lead in homers with eight and leads Kentucky with 33 RBIs while batting .352.
Catcher and leadoff hitter Kayla Kowalik leads the team with a .455 average and 11 steals. Shortstop Erin Coffel is batting .419 with eight homers and 32 RBIs.
Kentucky has six pitchers with as many as 18 innings and the other, Tatum Spangler, has been used in relief in SEC play. Usual Friday starter Alexia Lacatena is 6-2 with a 2.83 earned run average. Miranda Stoddard has started 10 games with a 5-3 record and a 3.62 earned run average.
LSU has come out of an early season hitting slump. Ciara Briggs (.417) and Danieca Coffey (.411) have been solid all season. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants is on a five-game hitting streak in which she is batting .687 (11 for 16) has raised her average to .305 after batting under .200 the first three weeks.
“I’ve been simplifying things,” she said of her surge. “When we’re given information on the pitchers, I’m focusing on one small thing and not making it as much as they’re giving us. (I wasn’t pressing) but looking back, there was probably something going on in my head. I’m more confident in myself and what I can do.”
Saturday’s game will be the annual SEC All for Alex Teal Game theme to honor former Mississippi State player Alex Wilcox and her battle with ovarian cancer.
LSU will wear teal jerseys for the 11th time Saturday and hold the ninth annual Teal Walk to raise awareness and money about combating ovarian cancer. Fans wishing to participate can get more information at Geauxteal.com and are encouraged to wear teal clothing to the game.