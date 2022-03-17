The halftime buzzer sounded, and Mya Bhinhar nodded her head, high-fived her teammates and motioned to a sparse delegation of Missouri State fans behind her bench. The 5-foot-9 senior point guard was the first Bear in the locker room for the break.
Bhinhar’s team was tied with Florida State at halftime of the first NCAA tournament game that Baton Rouge has hosted in eight years.
Thursday night's play-in game was a classic March matchup. On one side, Missouri State, with small players, from a small conference; on the other, Florida State, a larger, more skilled Power Five team that typically doesn’t miss the tournament and usually wins a game or two.
The stakes: a Saturday night date with No. 6 Ohio State.
Missouri State fought through a barrage of Florida State points in the second quarter to win 61-50.
Binhar gave the Bears an early lead, pulled them out of a scoring drought and led them to victory in a dominant third quarter, when they outscored Florida State 21-10. Missouri State’s top-10 defense allowed FSU to make only 27.3% of its shots.
The Bears will now try to make a run to their third consecutive Sweet 16, while the Seminoles will go home. They haven’t advanced past the second round in four years.
“Third quarters sometimes killed us this year,” Bhinhar said. “So we really wanted to come in focused. I feel like third quarters — sometimes those can be difference-makers in games.”
Missouri State stunned Florida State with a quick haymaker early, with a 3-pointer and a jumper by Bhinhar.
The Bears raced out to an early 7-0 lead, forcing the Seminoles to burn a quick timeout. In the first quarter, their largest lead was 13, behind the scoring and playmaking of Bhinhar and the toughness and physical play of the 6-foot-3 post player Jennifer Ezeh.
But the Seminoles quickly fought back and pinned Missouri State to the ropes with a monster 19-0 run in the second quarter. They shot only 30% in the period, but their quickness on the perimeter opened driving lanes and drew free throws. Florida State poured in 11 of its 18 second-quarter points at the line.
Meanwhile, Missouri State struggled offensively. The Seminoles’ used their length on the perimeter to deflect passes and force turnovers. Their free throws slowed the game down, allowing them to set up their full-court press, which bothered the Bears ballhandlers. Missouri State didn’t score a point in the second period until 3:01.
The Missouri State bench was frustrated. Florida State was shooting poorly, but they were still beginning to take control of the game. The Bears bench was aghast after every whistle blown.
That’s when Bhinhar took over. She hit a tough contested fadeaway jumper, then splashed a corner three. Missouri State scored nine straight points in the final three minutes of the half, and Bhinhar scored seven of them.
“From the point guard spot, I just want to do what my team needs at that moment,” Bhinhar said. “If that’s points, I need to do that. If I need to get a defensive stop, I want to lock in on those things.”
From there, Missouri State scored 21 points in the third and won the second half by 11 points. After shooting 12 free throws in the second quarter, the Seminoles shot zero in the third. Bhinhar was the loudest on the court. She shouted defensive instructions, pointed out assignments and held the Bears defense together.
She’ll try to guide the Bears to another deep run.
“It definitely gives you confidence,” Bhinhar said. “It's good to get our feet wet for people who haven’t been in this experience before. I said it a couple days ago, too: We’ve been good as an 11 seed. I think it’s exciting. Anything can happen in March.”