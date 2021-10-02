For the fourth time this season, LSU started a different left tackle.
Although junior Cameron Wire was available, redshirt sophomore Anthony Bradford started at left tackle Saturday night against No. 22 Auburn.
Wire began the season as LSU’s left tackle before he suffered an undisclosed injury in the first game. Since then, LSU had started redshirt freshman Xavier Hill twice and freshman Garrett Dellinger once, trying to settle the position until Wire could return.
Wire practiced this week and shed a gold, non-contact jersey Thursday, coach Ed Orgeron said, but LSU started Bradford, who relieved Dellinger in the first half last weekend against Mississippi State.
Wire went with the second-team offense in warmups. He entered the game on LSU's third drive.
Sophomore offensive lineman Charles Turner also returned, giving the offensive line valuable depth. Turner played as the second-team center during warmups.
Freshman defensive back Sage Ryan, a former five-star recruit, dressed out for the first time in his career after missing the last four games because of an injury that lingered since preseason camp.
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Kardell Thomas wore a walking boot on his right foot.
Junior running back John Emery Jr., who had the latest appeal of his academic ineligibility denied by the NCAA this week, was not seen on the sideline. Neither was inured cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
The players not dressed out were:
Koy Moore, WR
Andre Anthony, DE
Todd Harris Jr., S
Josh White, LB
Myles Brennan, QB
Zavier Carter, DE
Chris Hilton Jr., WR
Tre Bradford, RB
Greg Penn III, LB
Matt Jayne, LB
Jonathan Ferguson, P
Jared Small, LB
Kardell Thomas, OL
Thomas Perry, OL
LJ Gilyot, WR
Jack Rilling, WR
Glen Logan, DT