Freshman pitcher Cole Henry received Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday after striking out 12 batters in a win over Florida.
Over 5⅓ innings, Henry allowed one run on four hits. His 12 strikeouts were a career-high and the most for an LSU pitcher in a conference game since 2015, when Alex Lange had 13 against Kentucky.
Henry, who leads LSU in strikeouts this season with 60, found out about the honor on social media. Then he told his parents in a family group message.
"I've always wanted to play baseball in the SEC," Henry said. "When the conference tweets something like that with your name on it, it's weird to see. It's awesome."