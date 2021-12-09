There’s nothing beautiful about a construction site.

There’s ugly scaffolding hiding the structure taking shape beneath. There are spilled globs of concrete lying about in the mud or dust, depending on the weather, stacks of materials, piles of gravel, discarded coffee cups, flattened cigarette butts and the occasional portable toilet.

When the scaffolding is removed, the trash is swept away and the landscaping company has the chance to work its magic. That’s the time to judge whether what has been created is an architectural masterpiece or an eyesore.

Right now, LSU football is all scaffolding and mud. It's generally an ugly-looking mess. Players are entering the transfer portal; recruits have decommitted; and popular coaches and staffers are being replaced by new coaches and staffers hired by new coach Brian Kelly. To Louisiana ears, they sound like foreign mercenaries.

Most of us, this writer included, only feel we have a passing familiarity with new special teams coordinator Brian Polian because his father, Bill Polian, is a legendary former NFL executive. Polian replaces LSU’s first designated special teams coordinator, Greg McMahon. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg of LSU’s football fallout.

Strength coach Tommy Moffitt, a veteran of two decades and the Tigers’ three most recent national championships, is gone. So is popular former Tiger and secondary coach Corey Raymond, to Florida nonetheless. Same for even more beloved LSU great and running backs coach Kevin Faulk and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, now in the same spot at Nebraska.

Kelly did bring back former McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to be LSU’s associate head coach — and likely running backs coach now that Faulk is leaving. He also is retaining offensive line coach Brad Davis, a Baton Rouge native tabbed to be LSU’s interim coach leading up to the Texas Bowl. But on balance, even if you like the Wilson hire and retaining Davis, it looks like Kelly — a softball coach in his early days — is down at least 4-2.

Questioning Kelly’s moves, like his “accent” at the LSU-Ohio basketball game, has become a popular parlor game. Familiarity breeds bias among fans for the coaches and former players with whom they are familiar. And among coaches, like Kelly, who knows intimately a lot of the staff he is likely to bring in. I assume he didn’t have much of a prior relationship with Wilson or Davis, but he wisely decided he couldn’t go cold turkey in terms of having a whole suite of coaches’ offices filled with people having little or no ties to Louisiana.

However, ties to Louisiana can be overrated. They cannot and should not be the overriding factor in building a football coaching staff.

I’ve lived here all my life. I appreciate the psychology. We are, to a large degree, a provincial people, distrusting of outsiders. Maybe it goes all the way back to the Carpetbaggers who migrated South during Reconstruction. Maybe it goes beyond that. It’s my sense that family means more here than it does in other parts of the country. That is hardly a bad thing.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But neither is change on the face of it.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward — a Baton Rouge guy and LSU graduate — decided it was time to make a big change when he fired Ed Orgeron. He searched for the best coach he could find. If reports are to be believed, he wanted to bring back Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher for a record salary (Jimbo is good, but he’s not worth $13 million a year) but eventually landed on Kelly.

Kelly has been a winner everywhere. He won championships at Division II Grand Valley State. He won at mid-majors like Central Michigan and Cincinnati. He won more games at Notre Dame than anyone. In fact, if he never won a game at LSU, Kelly would be a lead-pipe lock to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame with his 263 career victories.

Might I have given Raymond, Faulk or others more consideration? Perhaps. But this is Kelly’s business. This is the business of college football. Teams and coaches change every year. And Kelly has proven he is good at this business of building winners.

He must be allowed to do it his way, with the people he wants to do it with. If he wins with these mostly unfamiliar names, he will have done great. If he kept Faulk, Raymond, Moffitt and McMahon and didn’t win enough, he would have been a failure.

My friend and local radio pundit Charles Hanagriff put it best with this tweet Thursday:

“You can’t ask Brian Kelly to come in and get the program back to a championship level, and then put conditions on him. Right or wrong (and it will be easy enough to tell with the W-L record) he has to be allowed to do it his way. Otherwise they should have hired someone else.”

They didn’t hire someone else. Woodward and President William F. Tate IV and the rest at LSU handed him a budget and said, “Here. Go build us a masterpiece.”

At least clear away the scaffolding and the debris and get the building occupied before deciding whether he’s done that.