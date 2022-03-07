The LSU women's basketball team dropped three spots to No. 9 in the final Associated Press poll before the NCAA tournament, but it likely won’t affect the Tigers’ seeding when the brackets are announced March 13.
LSU (25-5) dropped a 78-63 decision to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals Friday. The Wildcats went on to upset No. 1 South Carolina in the finals Sunday. LSU finished second to South Carolina in the in the regular-season conference standings.
Connecticut, Texas and Iowa moved ahead of LSU in the poll. LSU had 512 points, 25 behind No. 8 Iowa.
The NCAA selection committee’s final reveal last week had the Tigers as a No. 2 NCAA tournament seed in the Spokane Regional and ESPN bracket projector Charlie Creme had LSU in the same spot in his latest prediction Monday.
By virtue of being a top 4 seed, LSU will host first- and second-round games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center either March 18 and 20 or March 19 and 21, when the women’s tournament begins.
South Carolina (29-2) stayed at No. 1 overall in the AP poll, followed by Stanford (28-3), North Carolina State (29-3) and Louisville. The Gamecocks had 17 first-place votes, Stanford 11 and North Carolina State 2.
Kentucky (19-11) jumped back into the poll at No. 16.
Pointer a finalist
All-SEC guard Khayla Pointer is one of five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year award presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the women’s Basketball Association.
Pointer is joined by Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles and South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson as finalists. Pointer is also on the watchlist for the Wooden Award, Dawn Staley Award and the Wade trophy.
Pointer is second in the SEC in scoring (19.0 points per game) and assists (5.2) and is No. 18 in rebounds (6.5). She became the first LSU player to accumulate 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists. Twice this season, she has compiled triple-doubles, only the second LSU player to do so.
Pointer has started all 30 games and has played every minute in 13 of them, including 45 minutes in an overtime victory against Missouri.