LSU has signed three consecutive top 5 recruiting classes. The compilation of talent made the roster — at least on paper — look like one of the best in the country entering the season.

The Tigers ranked No. 5 in the 247Sports’ talent composite, a sign they should have the players to compete for a championship. But the recruiting hasn’t translated to on-field success recently.

LSU is 9-8 in the past two seasons before playing No. 12 Ole Miss this weekend. The record is ultimately why Ed Orgeron won’t return next season and a new coach will inherit the roster he built.

"The players here make this program, and you’re able to recruit great players here at LSU," Orgeron said after he reached a separation agreement Sunday. "But I knew we had to sustain that momentum and we had to sustain that standard. And I know the last two years hasn’t been the standard at LSU."

The next coach will have to conduct some internal recruiting to keep players from transferring, but if the new staff retains the bulk of the roster, LSU should have a solid foundation.

In those three recruiting cycles, LSU signed six five-star prospects who are still on the team: junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., junior running back John Emery Jr., sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks, sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith and freshman defensive back Sage Ryan.

While Stingley is expected to start his professional career after suffering an injury earlier this season and Emery hasn’t played this season because of academic ineligibility, Ricks and Boutte should return fully healthy after undergoing surgeries within the last week. Smith has become a budding star capable of playing inside and outside, and Ryan started for the first time last weekend after recovering from an injury.

Typically, leadership would come from the 2019 class, but the top of the class hasn’t panned out. Only two of the top 10 players in the group — wide receiver Trey Palmer and running back Tyrion Davis-Price — are currently playing after transfers, off-field issues and injuries depleted that group. But defensive backs Jay Ward and Cordale Flott have developed from three-star recruits into two of LSU’s better players, and they’ll provide stability in the back end if they return.

The current sophomore and freshman classes will provide the bulk of the roster. Though five-star tight end Arik Gilbert left in the midst of his freshman season, many of the players from the 2020 and 2021 classes are already contributing.

That includes sophomore defensive end BJ Ojulari, sophomore quarterback Max Johnson and the collection of freshman skill players such as tight end Jack Bech, and wide receivers Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers. That core of receivers, along with the future of the running back room in Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner, give the Tigers a strong group of skill-position players.

The key will be player development. The Tigers have these players on the roster already, and they’re 4-3 with games left against Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

“You get them in your program and you’ve got to develop them,” said Steve Wiltfong, the director of recruiting for 247Sports. “You got to put them in the right places, you got to develop them in the weight room, you got to develop them mentally, you got to put them in a scheme that allows them to flourish.”

Much of that will have to be done along the offensive line. Orgeron persuaded all five starters to return from last season — left tackle Dare Rosenthal later transferred to Kentucky — but development has been an issue there for years, contributing to the unit's struggles earlier this season.

The new coaching staff will have the ability to replace seven transfers in addition to signing the 2022 recruiting class, which so far has No. 1 quarterback Walker Howard, five-star offensive tackle Will Campbell and No. 1 tight end Jake Johnson, the brother of LSU’s current starting quarterback. Nine of the 14 commitments thus far come from Louisiana.

LSU has won a national championship with three consecutive coaches. If whoever takes over recruits like Orgeron, the talent will be there in a state without competition from another Power Five school to win another one.

“The new LSU coaching staff is going to walk into an LSU locker room that is talented,” Wiltfong said. “Whether it’d be the most talented team in the country, I don't know about that, but they will certainly be closer to the top than the bottom.”

Staff writer Leah Vann contributed to this report.