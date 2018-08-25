WACO, Texas — The LSU volleyball team got its first win of the season Saturday, a 3-0 sweep of Texas State by scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.
LSU is now 1-2 on the year, while Texas State fell to 1-3.
For the third straight match, Taylor Bannister led the attack with a match-high 13 kills. Olivia Beyer added 10 kills, while Raigen Cianciulli anchored the back row with a match-high 14 digs. Lindsay Flory added 30 assists and six block assists.
LSU returns home next weekend to host the Tiger Classic. Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Duke and USF will be in the tournament field.
Soccer
TIGERS TO HOST TEXAS STATE: Coming off a 1-0 victory over Liberty on Thursday night, the LSU soccer team sets its sights to Sunday afternoon’s match against Texas State.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at LSU Soccer Stadium. LSU is 1-1, while Texas State is 1-2.
LSU (1-1) Texas State (1-2)
Freshman Abbey Newton scored her first career collegiate goal in the 61st minute when Adrienne Richardson’s initial shot went off the post and deflected right to Newton. The freshman from Fleming Island, Florida, has played 168 of a possible 183 minutes in two games.
Notes
Caroline Brockmeier registered her first shutout of the season and 15th overall in her career on Thursday. ... LSU has taken 17 corner kicks in its first two contests to average 8.50 per game; that number ranks second in the SEC. The Tigers registered 13 against Villanova (Aug. 19) and four against Liberty (Aug. 23). ... Reese Moffatt, Adrienne Richardson, Molly Thompson, Shannon Cooke and Newton have all appeared in each of LSU’s first two games. Cooke, Moffatt, Richardson and Newton have all started each of the first two games, and Cooke has played all 183 minutes of the season thus far. ... Texas State is led by Kaylee Davis with four points (two goals) and Renny Moore with two points (one goal).