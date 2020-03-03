The day before it beat Southeastern on Tuesday night, LSU focused on hitting balls to the opposite field. The Tigers often take their mandatory day off on Monday, but after striking out 34 times last weekend, they changed their schedule.

Throughout practice, LSU swung at pitches located on the outer half of the plate, trying to drive the ball to the opposite field. Coaches had drilled the approach all season. This session, coach Paul Mainieri said, “was like a drastic emphasis.” He wanted players to carry the approach into games, something they hadn’t done last weekend.

“The approach doesn't look there to me,” Mainieri said before LSU played Southeastern. “That's why I think they swing and miss or they take called third strikes.”

The next day, LSU won 6-3 inside Alex Box Stadium, regrouping after it was no-hit the previous game. The Tigers struck out five times, three fewer than their season average, while recording four opposite-field hits.

“We found a way to win,” Mainieri said. “I'd rather have a grind-it-out, not-so-pretty win than a really good looking loss.”

LSU (8-5) felt frustrated as it struggled to score runs over the weekend, and offensive issues had plagued the Tigers most of the season. Wanting to improve after two straight losses, Mainieri scheduled the weekly day off on Thursday.

Junior right fielder Daniel Cabrera couldn’t remember practicing the day after a weekend series during his career, but he agreed with Mainieri’s decision. The players needed to refocus. Practice helped.

When they returned to the field on Tuesday, the Tigers had moved on from the no-hitter. Throughout batting practice before playing Southeastern (5-7), they tried hitting balls up the middle or to the opposite field.

“It helps your approach out when it comes to two strikes the most because you look that way,” Cabrera said. “You won't go chasing after breaking balls. You won't spin off on certain things.”

+2 What's plaguing LSU baseball's offense? Look no further than the strikeouts LSU has struck out 98 times this year, putting the Tigers on pace for about 450 strikeouts during the regular season. They know they must stop the trend to win games.

Leading 1-0 after sophomore Drew Bianco scored in the first inning, the Tigers tacked onto their lead with opposite-field hits. Junior catcher Saul Garza singled into right field. He scored, then freshman shortstop Collier Cranford doubled into right-center field with two outs, plating another run.

Cabrera led off the third inning by doubling into the left field corner. With two outs, freshman second baseman Cade Doughty launched the second home run of his career. It landed behind the left field bleachers.

“I stayed with the same approach, trying to go over the second baseman's head,” Doughty said. “He hung a changeup.”

The Tigers led 5-1, and they scored their final run when Cade Beloso dropped a single into left field, an opposite field hit that snapped an 0-for-14 streak for the sophomore first baseman.

LSU baseball injury updates: Maurice Hampton Jr. managing back injury, Gavin Dugas cleared Freshman outfielder Maurice Hampton Jr. has not played the last two games because of a back injury, while sophomore Gavin Dugas was cleared to return last weekend.

LSU had used opposite-field hits to build its lead. But it didn’t score another run, and as LSU dipped further into its bullpen, Southeastern cut the score in half. The Tigers brought in junior closer Devin Fontenot for a six-out save.

Fontenot reached full counts with three straight batters, brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth inning and issued a four-pitch walk to begin the ninth. He struck out the last three batters he faced, finishing the game on his 46th pitch. Fontenot trudged off the mound to hug Garza.

With six games until the Southeastern Conference schedule begins, LSU grabbed a much-needed win. Mainieri felt a “little bit” encouraged by the performance, but with the majority of the lineup filled by underclassmen, he said finding consistent offensive production will take more time. The Tigers didn’t score the final three innings.

“We need to do a lot better than we did tonight, but at the same time, we got a few hits,” Mainieri said. “We just got to keep working at it and keep trying to keep getting better.”