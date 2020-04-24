After helping anchor LSU's offensive line en route to a championship, Damien Lewis will kick off his NFL career in Seattle after being picked in the third round by the by the Seahawks.

Lewis was picked No. 69 overall, the first of several LSU lineman in the draft field to go off the board. Lewis was the 8th total LSU player selected through just over two rounds.

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Seattle Seahawks

PICK : Round 3, 69 overall

LSU IN THE DRAFT: 8th former Tiger taken

THE DAMIEN LEWIS FILE

HOMETOWN : Canton, Mississippi

HIGH SCHOOL : Canton

POSITION : OL

CLASS: Senior

2019 SEASON