LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68) lines up against Northwestern State.

After helping anchor LSU's offensive line en route to a championship, Damien Lewis will kick off his NFL career in Seattle after being picked in the third round by the by the Seahawks.

Lewis was picked No. 69 overall, the first of several LSU lineman in the draft field to go off the board. Lewis was the 8th total LSU player selected through just over two rounds.

DRAFT STATUS 

  • PICKED BY: Seattle Seahawks
  • PICK: Round 3, 69 overall
  • LSU IN THE DRAFT: 8th former Tiger taken

THE DAMIEN LEWIS FILE 

  • HOMETOWN: Canton, Mississippi
  • HIGH SCHOOL: Canton
  • POSITION: OL
  • CLASS: Senior

2019 SEASON

  • GAMES: 14 (28 consecutive starts)
  • AWARDS: Second-team All-SEC (coaches, AP); Joe Moore Award (nation's top OL)

