After helping anchor LSU's offensive line en route to a championship, Damien Lewis will kick off his NFL career in Seattle after being picked in the third round by the by the Seahawks.
Lewis was picked No. 69 overall, the first of several LSU lineman in the draft field to go off the board. Lewis was the 8th total LSU player selected through just over two rounds.
DRAFT STATUS
- PICKED BY: Seattle Seahawks
- PICK: Round 3, 69 overall
- LSU IN THE DRAFT: 8th former Tiger taken
LSU's offensive linemen struggled last season. The players took responsibility, and this year, they have anchored the highest-scoring offense in college football.
THE DAMIEN LEWIS FILE
- HOMETOWN: Canton, Mississippi
- HIGH SCHOOL: Canton
- POSITION: OL
- CLASS: Senior
2019 SEASON
- GAMES: 14 (28 consecutive starts)
- AWARDS: Second-team All-SEC (coaches, AP); Joe Moore Award (nation's top OL)