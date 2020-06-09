Sophomore LSU pitcher Chase Costello announced Monday evening he will transfer to Stetson University.
Costello, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in April, posted the decision on his Instagram account.
"The past two years at LSU have been the time of my life!" Costello wrote. "I want to thank everyone for everything while at LSU. Baton Rouge will forever have a special spot in my heart. With that being said I will be finishing my career at Stetson University. Geaux Hatters."
Costello, the son of former LSU outfielder Vincent Costello, appeared in 17 games during his career. He had an 8.72 ERA over 21⅔ innings. Costello pitched in three games last season.