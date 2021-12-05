Mark your calendars and set your reservations. LSU has its bowl destination.
The Tigers will play Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. inside NRG Stadium in Houston, in some ways bringing their season full circle.
When LSU evacuated a week before the opener because of Hurricane Ida, it transported its entire operation to Houston with the help of staff from the Texas Bowl. LSU spent five days there before flying to Los Angeles to face UCLA in the Rose Bowl.
With a win, LSU (6-6) can once again avoid a losing record for the first time since 1999. The Tigers almost broke their streak last year before they finished the regular season 5-5. The school then self-imposed a bowl ban in response to NCAA violations, and LSU missed a postseason game for the first time in 20 years.
But after LSU's chances of making a bowl game almost disappeared with a 4-6 record in mid-November, the team beat UL-Monroe and Texas A&M to reach bowl eligibility.
The Texas Bowl pulled teams from the Southeastern Conference and Big 12. LSU has made one appearance in the Texas Bowl. Back in 2016, running back Leonard Fournette led the Tigers to a 56-27 win over quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech.
Kansas State is 7-5 with wins over TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas and West Virginia within the conference.