Left tackle Cameron Wire remains on track to play this weekend against Auburn, while cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will likely miss his second straight game since re-aggravating a foot injury.
Wire went down early in the first half of LSU’s season opener and hasn’t played in the last three games. Wire, who returned to practice last week, shed his gold, non-contact jersey Thursday, coach Ed Orgeron said. The redshirt junior’s presence could help a struggling offensive line.
“I think that he can play,” Orgeron said. “We haven't made a decision yet, but you're definitely going to see him play.”
Stingley likely won't.
“I don't think there's any way he plays,” Orgeron said.
The junior All-American originally injured his left foot during preseason practice. The same injury re-occurred last Wednesday, keeping him from playing against Mississippi State.
Stingley visited a doctor Wednesday, Orgeron said, to help determine his treatment options. LSU hasn't revealed a timeline for his recovery, which Stingley's father said earlier this week hinges on whether or not Stingley needs surgery.