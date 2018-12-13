HOUSTON — Considering who the LSU basketball team was playing, Will Wade couldn’t afford to ever feel comfortable Wednesday night.

Facing a 24th-ranked Houston team that was undefeated and had a 21-game winning streak on its home floor, Wade knew it was going to take 40 minutes of solid play to end his team’s eight-game road losing streak.

Not even a surprising 15-point lead built on a strong 17-2 run in the final two minutes of the first half and first minute of the second half could make him think the Tigers were in the drivers’ seat and coasting to an easy win.

LSU still held a 13-point lead with 15:51 left when Houston mounted a 28-11 run in just more than nine minutes that produced a five-point lead en route to an 82-76 win in UH’s Fertitta Center.

The problem was Houston’s huge run coincided with an untimely lapse by LSU on the other end of the floor.

“We knew they were going to make a run,” Wade said. “You know, we just got away from what got us the lead. We kind of went back to some of our old habits which have haunted us all year.”

That would be poor ball movement, turnovers, transition defense and allowing offensive rebounds.

In Wade’s eyes, it all started with how his team attacked a physical Houston defense that ranked eighth nationally in allowing just 57.8 point per game and was 22nd in field-goal defense at 37.8 percent.

The Tigers shot a respectable 45.2 percent in the first half, but that dropped to 26.9 percent in the second half. They also committed nine of their 16 turnovers after halftime.

LSU hit just 7 of 26 field-goal attempts — going 1 of 12 from 3-point range — in the second half and picked off just six offensive rebounds.

On the other hand, Houston was 14 of 34 from the floor in the second half with 11 offensive rebounds that produced 11 second-chance points to LSU’s four.

Simply put, Wade said his offense became stagnant.

“We stopped moving the ball and tried to play against their set defense,” he said. “When you play against a great defensive team like that, it’s not going to work.

“You’re not going to win turning the ball over 16 times and giving up 18 offensive rebounds,” Wade added. “Ultimately, those were the reasons our offense bogged down. ... We didn’t have enough possessions in the second half.”

It didn’t help that Houston got a boost from the many LSU fans in the crowd of 7,039 during the first official timeout of the second half.

The Tigers led by 11 when fans started chanting, “L-S-U, L-S-U, L-SU.”

Emmitt Williams, Daryl Edwards available for LSU basketball team's showdown with Houston HOUSTON — The LSU basketball team will have 11 scholarship players available for Wednesday night’s game with undefeated and 24th-ranked Housto…

It certainly got the attention of Houston guards Armoni Brooks and Galen Robinson.

Brooks dropped in 10 points and Robinson added six to go with two assists in the 28-11 run that equaled the Cougars’ largest lead of the night at 69-64 with 6:06 to go.

“One thing that really got to me was when they started chanting LSU in our gym,” said Robinson, who finished with a team-high 18 points and six assists. “That really touched a nerve. I was like, ‘There’s no way we’re losing this game.’ That’s the mindset I had.”

When Houston got it going, LSU struggled even more.

The Cougars, who had only a 22-18 edge in rebounding in the first half, finished with 48 to the Tigers’ 35.

Houston’s top four guards combined for 24 of those rebounds, which, Wade said, was another major factor in the final 15-plus minutes.

“They just pinned their ears back and annihilated us on the glass,” he said. “When you come on the road and play a really good ball club like Houston, it takes two good halves.

“We played one pretty good half and played about six minutes of another half. Twenty-six minutes isn’t going to get it done.”