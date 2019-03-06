GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The LSU basketball team was on a mission Wednesday night.
With a chance to become the first team in program history to go 9-0 on the road in Southeastern Conference play and move a step closer to its first regular-season title since 2009, the Tigers got the job done once again in a hostile environment.
With its back to the wall with just more than six minutes to play in regulation, No. 10 LSU gamely fought back from an eight-point deficit and went on to a 79-78 overtime win over Florida in Exactech Arena.
It was the seventh overtime game of the season for LSU. The Tigers improved to 5-2 in an extra session and 5-1 in league play with road OT victories at Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi State and Florida.
The win helped LSU (25-5, 15-2 SEC) again pull into a tie with No. 5 Tennessee (27-3, 15-2) atop the league standings after the Vols took a half-game lead by routing Mississippi State 71-54 on Tuesday night.
LSU will host Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to close out the regular season. By the time the Tigers tip off, they’ll know if they’re playing for a share of the regular-season championship or an outright title since Tennessee plays at Auburn at 11 a.m.
Wednesday night’s game was another wild one for LSU.
After taking a 34-31 halftime lead, LSU went cold from the field in the second half and Florida managed to take its largest lead of the game at 62-54 with 6:16 to play on a pair of Jalen Hudson free throws.
But LSU stormed back with 10 unanswered points in just 1:41 to grab a 64-62 lead and stun Florida’s home crowd.
Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart sandwiched 3-point baskets around a Naz Reid rebound basket after pulling in a miss from May and just like that, LSU was in front.
Hudson was a thorn in LSU’s side in the second half. After being honored on senior night, he scored 27 of his 33 points after halftime to keep his team in the game down the stretch.
Andre Nembhard knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner with 6.2 seconds to play to give Florida a 72-70 lead, but Tremont Waters went the other way and dropped in a layup with 1 second left to tie the game and force overtime.
It was the second overtime between the teams in two weeks. On Feb. 20, Florida prevailed 82-77 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU never trailed in the overtime period, taking a five-point lead on two occasions.
Smart got the first basket, then Waters buried a 3-pointer from the wing to stretch the lead to 77-72.
After a Hudson field goal, Reid hit a basket in close to make it 79-74 with 3:09 to play.
But that was the last time the Tigers would score.
Nembhard hit from under the goal and Kevarrius Hayes made a pair of free throws with 2:22 to play to cut the deficit to one.
But Kavell Bigby-Williams blocked Hudson on a drive through the lane with 42 seconds left to preserve the one-point lead, and the Tigers hung on.