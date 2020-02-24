LSU missed an excellent chance in the loss Sunday to Georgia to improve its position for one of four double-byes in the SEC tournament. But the Tigers still have a reasonable shot at getting that fourth-place finish.
LSU (18-8, 8-6) is tied for sixth with Tennessee but is only a game behind of Arkansas and Kentucky, which are tied for fourth. LSU holds a tiebreaker over Kentucky and if the Tigers beat Vanderbilt Thursday at home and Arkansas in Fayetteville, it would get the nod.
Texas A&M is third at 10-4. LSU holds the tiebreaker against the Aggies and Tennessee should the Aggies lose their last two and/or the Vols win their final two games.
It won’t matter unless the Tigers snap out of their funk. They trailed the whole game in the loss to Georgia, falling behind by 10 in the first five minutes. The loss of emotional leader Ayana Mitchell is finally taking its toll in the three-game losing streak.
“We talked about what the mental mindset of this team is now,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “It’s too complacent. It’s got to have a different level and a different sense of urgency.
“Our roster is what it is. We don’t have Mitchell, she’s not coming back. Either you have the warrior’s mentality like she did or you’re not going to win many more ball games. You have to play this game up here (pointing to head). That’s what we’ve got to get back to. Being a competitor on every single possession.”
LSU has a chance to get right Thursday against Vanderbilt, which is 13-14 overall and 3-11 in conference play, and tied for 13th with Auburn.
Pointer ailing
Fargas didn’t specify the injury but said point guard Khayla Pointer is “banged up.” She played all but five minutes in the first half and shot 1 for 6 with five assists, but sat out the entire third quarter. Pointer had been logging a lot of minutes and was sixth in the SEC in minutes per game with 32.7. She played the full 40 minutes in consecutive victories against Texas A&M, Missouri and Tennessee.
Pointer entered Sunday’s game averaging 15.1 but scored only seven and had five turnovers of LSU’s 19 turnovers.
“You’ve got to listen to your kids,” Fargas said. “It was her call. I want her to feel good. She’s somebody we trust, and she knows her body better than anybody. The next player (has to) step up.
“Our scoring suffered a little not having her in there. She’s the one player who can get the ball to Faustine (Aifuwa) and Awa (Trasi), and get open looks for her teammates.”
Struggling
With Mitchell out and Pointer ailing, more of the burden has fallen to Aifuwa, who struggled with foul trouble and poor shooting Sunday. Aifuwa, who is averaging 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds, scored 12 but missed 10 of 15 field goal attempts and had only six rebounds with four turnovers.
Dropping
LSU’s RPI ranking fell from 26 to 34 after the loss Sunday. The Tigers have five wins against ranked teams but three losses to teams with losing conference records.
In his ESPN Bracketology predictions, Charlie Crème had LSU as an eight seed, dropping them from a No. 6.